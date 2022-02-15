Irish Examiner view: Another step in battle for justice in Indian Ocean 

At 10.30am local time yesterday, five Chagos Islanders stepped foot on their native soil for the first time in over half a century without permission from, and unaccompanied by, soldiers. It was a symbolically massive breakthrough for a people who had been forcibly removed from their homes on the remote Indian Ocean atoll by the British in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The British bought the Chagos Islands for £3m from Mauritius in 1965. It was a deal the Mauritians only acceded to in order to achieve their independence three years later. But, from 1967 to 1972, the new owners of the 65-island archipelago removed some 2,000 indigenous Chagossians from their homes in order to facilitate the building of a massive air force base on the island of Diego Garcia in a deal it had secretly concluded with the US.