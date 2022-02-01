Irish Examiner view: Country in poor state to defend itself

It has been obvious for quite a while now that our military services – army, navy, and air corps – have been in a state of considerable decline. Lack of investment, shattered morale, and falling recruitment have contributed to a situation where our armed forces are incapable of meaningfully defending the country against attack.

A draft report into the future of the Irish military, which will be sent to Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney this week, is expected to recommend the most radical reform of the armed forces in the history of the State.

That it contains an admission from the Defence Forces that it is not equipped, postured, or prepared to conduct consequential defence of the State against ‘a full spectrum force’ for any sustained period merely confirms what many observers have felt for some considerable time.

The report will recommend three options for consideration by the Government: The first offers keeping the status quo, which is clearly not acceptable; the second suggests a 50% increase in spending to provide more troop protection, better air defences, and a primary radar capability, and the third calls for a budget increase from €1bn to €3bn to fund greater mechanised components for the army, at least 12 naval ships to provide a maritime fighting capacity, and eight fighter jets for combat and interception purposes.

The latter two options are the ones that will most engage the decision-makers, but it seems clear that significant change has to be adopted soon if the armed forces are to be in any way relevant in defending the country against military or cyber-attacks.

That the third of the choices proposed will only bring Ireland onto a par with the defence budgets of other smaller western European countries, is merely an indication of how far our armed forces have been allowed to decline.

Doing so, however, may reignite the debate here on the

future viability of Irish neutrality. The immediate prospect of a shooting war in Europe amid the bellicose posturing of Russia, America, and Nato over Ukraine will further focus minds on this issue.

The danger of the EU being sidelined in any potential conflict and becoming — as one expert predicted, “a chessboard and not a chess player” — is bound to intensify pressure within the bloc for greater security and defence cooperation if it is to defend itself.

What role the Irish Defence Forces would have in any European context remains to be seen, but the obvious priority for the authorities here is to get their military capabilities up to scratch — and quickly.