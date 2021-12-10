Irish Examiner view: Timid approach on Iran is wrong

The timidity of the Biden administration in its dealings with Iran is worrying. As indirect US-Iranian talks resume in Vienna and then falter on saving the 2015 nuclear deal, it is essential that the Americans toughen their stance towards Iran’s hardline government. Failure to do so threatens not just Israel, but the wider Middle East and beyond.

As it stands, Iran has abandoned any compromises it made in the previous six rounds of talks, held on to those made by others, and demanded more last week. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian believes the Iranians are playing for time. “The longer the talks last, the more they go back on their commitments... and get closer to capacity to get a nuclear weapon,” he told a French parliamentary committee.