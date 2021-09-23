Irish Examiner view: Allies better than friends

US president Joe Biden warned British prime minister Boris Johnson, not for the first time, that peace in the North must not be jeopardised as a result of complications from Brexit
Irish Examiner view: Allies better than friends

British orime minister Boris Johnson has been told in no uncertain terms by US president Joe Biden that any dilution of the Northern Ireland protocol will not be tolerated.

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Margaret Thatcher once voiced regret at having signed the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement that gave the government of Ireland an official consultative role in the affairs of the North. “It was the pressure from the Americans that made me sign the agreement,” she confessed to adviser Alistair McAlpine.

Boris Johnson, who recently expressed the wish to remain as British prime minister longer than Mrs Thatcher’s 11 years, would do well to remember her deeds as well as her words and be aware of the powerful Irish lobby in the US that stretches all the way to the White House.

On his current visit to the US, he has been told in no uncertain terms by president Joe Biden that any dilution of the Northern Ireland protocol will not be tolerated. 

Mr Biden warned, not for the first time, that peace in the North must not be jeopardised as a result of complications from Brexit.

Mr Johnson said they were “at one” on the issue and nobody wanted to see anything that would interrupt or imbalance the Good Friday Agreement. 

He may have no choice but to appear “at one” with Mr Biden while on US soil, but will also know the unwavering stance of the president means he must do as he says. 

Mr Biden has yet to visit Ireland as president so we may not know, until he does, whether he is a true friend. 

But there is little doubt he is a strong ally and when it comes to dealing with our nearest neighbour on difficult issues, allies are more important than friends.

Read More

Brexit: Boris Johnson says Northern Ireland issues 'can’t go on forever'

More in this section

African American disabled woman in a wheelchair in the city centre Irish Examiner view: Some are more equal than others
Sliced loaf of white bread Irish Examiner view: Supplementing our daily bread is the right move
Irish Examiner view: Wandering Wally keeps our spirts up Irish Examiner view: Wandering Wally keeps our spirts up
#US-Irish
Irish Examiner view: Allies better than friends

Irish Examiner view: Credit to Billy Alexander for flower show gold

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices