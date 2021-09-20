Brexit: Boris Johnson says Northern Ireland issues 'can’t go on forever'

UK Brexit minister David Frost has argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met
Brexit: Boris Johnson says Northern Ireland issues 'can’t go on forever'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards RAF Voyager at Stansted Airport ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 13:13
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor, in New York

Boris Johnson has warned that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland “can’t go on forever” as UK ministers consider the prospect of tearing up parts of an agreement with the EU.

The British Prime Minister insisted the UK is not “trying to stoke” the problems ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden has repeatedly warned the Government not to damage the peace process amid continuing issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

UK Brexit minister David Frost has argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met.

So far the British Government has resisted taking what amounts to a nuclear option, but Mr Johnson was asked if he could make the move in the days after meeting the US president.

“I hope everybody knows this isn’t something that the UK Government is trying to stoke up for our own political purposes,” he told reporters travelling with him to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

“On the contrary, we want to fix this, we want common sense. We want no barriers in the UK for trading in our country and it’s crazy at the moment that we’ve got the protocol being enforced or being used in the way that it is.

“I don’t believe it’s sensible, 20% of all checks in the whole of the perimeter of the EU are now done in Northern Ireland. So we do need to sort it out, we need to sort it out fast.”

He said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had come to the UK last week to “see if he could mediate on the issue”.

“We seek a solution, but it has to be one that allows the free movement of goods between all parts of our country,” Mr Johnson said.

There are continuing issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

“So to answer your question, the current situation can’t go on forever.”

The protocol was designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

But the UK wants to rewrite it because of trade barriers it has created for goods crossing the Irish Sea from Britain.

But Brussels has rejected the calls, leading to a sort of stand-off where post-Brexit grace periods on goods have repeatedly been extended in order to prevent further shortages.

Read More

Taoiseach to raise climate emergency with UN Security Council on New York trip

More in this section

Portrait of female nurse wearing surgical mask in operation theater One-off Covid bonus for frontline workers to be announced in Budget 2022
Irish general election ‘Key objectives’ will frame next budget - McGrath
Zappone controversy has 'brought the government closer together', say senior Fine Gael sources Zappone controversy has 'brought the government closer together', say senior Fine Gael sources
BrexitJohnsonPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Brexit: Boris Johnson says Northern Ireland issues 'can’t go on forever'

Condemnation of far-right protest at Tánaiste's home

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices