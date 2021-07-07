Irish Examiner view: Targets fiasco of National Broadband Plan as rollout goes at a snail's pace

That the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) must press the Government on whether there are provisions in the National Broadband Plan for penalties if contractors fail to meet connection targets rubs salt into an already festering wound.
How can there even be a question about this standard safeguard?
PAC chairman, Sinn Féin’s Brian Stanley, said yesterday he had been told that only 4,000 connections had been made up to a few weeks ago.
If the number of connections so far this year is a guide, then something around 8,000 connections might, just might, be made this year.
This turns a botched project into an unaffordable farce.
If there are no agreed penalties for missing connection targets, then yet another troubling question presents itself on this entire fiasco.
Disturbing questions on ultimate ownership, despite a government investment of €3bn, and delivery remain.