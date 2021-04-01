Irish Examiner view: Outdoor dining scheme will mean eyes on the street

In her famous work The Death and Life of Great American Cities, Jane Jacobs wrote about the importance of having “eyes on our city streets” as it created a sense of security and increased social cohesion.

The idea of bringing people back into the city centre to create a more human, vibrant, and neighbourhood-like environment is not new, but the pandemic has given it a renewed impetus. In recent weeks, funding announced for projects in Cork, Limerick, and Waterford will help make it a reality.