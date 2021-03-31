State fund unveiled to create European-style outdoor dining culture

Grants would average around €4,000 for each premises and can cover expenses incurred since last April
Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin has announced a new €17million Scheme for developing outdoor dining nationwide. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 09:36
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin has announced a new €17 million scheme to develop a European-style outdoor dining culture.

The Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme will be delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and local authorities across the country.

The Scheme will provide for outdoor seating and "accessories" to help tourism and hospitality businesses offset some of the costs incurred in upgrading premises for outdoor dining and seating.

It is open to individual businesses including hotels, cafes, restaurants and attractions where food is sold for consumption on the premises. 

Grants would average around €4,000 for each premises and can cover expenses incurred since last April.

Local authorities will administer the scheme through their internal processes.

All applicants will be required to comply with planning codes, legislative and other compliance requirements.

Part Two of the Scheme focuses on developing medium to large scale permanent public dining spaces in towns and centres in preparation for welcoming back visitors when it is safe to do so.

Each local council can apply for up to €200,000 under this element of the scheme.

This will support local authorities to upgrade and enhance streets and public spaces and implement weather-proofing solutions to facilitate year-round outdoor dining in urban tourism centres.

Permanent weatherproofing structures, including parasols, electric heaters, windbreakers/screens and associated enabling works to accommodate these interventions on a long-term basis will be included. 

Roof structures and awnings will be considered subject to planning requirements being adhered to.

