Irish Examiner view: Celebrating Mary Lavin

News that writer Mary Lavin is to have a public space in Dublin named after her is reason to celebrate. The gifted short story writer and novelist left behind a body of work that deserves new readers.
Those who walk through Mary Lavin Square at Wilton Square in Dublin might be tempted to revisit Tales from Bective Bridge, or any of the other wonderful short story collections and novels she wrote in the middle of family life.
It is fitting, too, that the inauguration of the square comes on the 25th anniversary of her death.
The single issue that jars in this otherwise happy event is the astonishing fact that Mary Lavin is the first female writer to have a public space named after her.
Where are all the streets, roads, avenues, and parks named after Ireland’s countless female writers?
Mary Lavin Square is a very welcome step in the right direction. It’s timely too, as it comes during Women’s History Month, but it also underlines just how far we have to go to bring women into our streetscapes.