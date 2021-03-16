Irish Examiner view: Let's mark Easter in a safer way

Irish Examiner view: Let's mark Easter in a safer way
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 08:42

The phased reopening of schools continued when around 350,000 pupils returned to classes on Monday. 

All primary school children are back in school as are fifth-year students at second-level. Junior second-level students are not expected to return until April 12.

This return to something that begins to look like normal took considerable organisation, patience, and no little commitment from school communities. 

Those qualities will be tested again as summer exams move closer. 

The process will trip over a hurdle or two. It is all but unimaginable that there will not, in one school or another, be an outbreak of Covid-19. 

Minimise infection

Procedures are in place to deal with that eventuality but it is still more than important that everything possible is done to minimise the opportunities to spread infection.

It was therefore reassuring to hear the Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan, urging people to find alternative ways to express their condolences rather than attend funerals. 

His comments came after priests expressed “deep concern for the wellbeing of parishioners” due to crowds at burials. 

Religious practice offers great comfort, especially in times of loss. 

Unfortunately, Covid-19 does not differentiate between someone at a church or chapel, a mosque, or a synagogue or someone who chooses not to go to any of those. 

As Easter approaches, it may be time to plan to minimise opportunities to spread infections, even if that means limited or deferred ceremonies.

