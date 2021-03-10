Irish Examiner view: Sports reopening cannot be rushed

The decision that this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will, because of continuing concerns about Covid-19, go ahead but without any foreign spectators was all but inevitable.
The opening ceremony, often more memorable than some of the competitions, will have no spectators at all.
Already deferred from last year, the event has been curtailed because of justifiable concerns among the Japanese public.
The planned British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa is also in jeopardy but commercial imperatives may mean that goes ahead, though world champions South Africa may tour these islands instead with tests in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Dublin.
At this stage of the pandemic, as optimism about a return to a kind of normal grows, and as the days lengthen too, it is natural that a return to team sports becomes ever-more attractive.
There are no medals for offering killjoy advice but as Japan has recognised it is still necessary to be uber cautious, even if that means deferring one throw-in or another.