Irish duo step in to save Asian and African Olympic sailing qualifiers

What would usually be 18 months to two years in planning will be turned around in less than a month
Irish duo step in to save Asian and African Olympic sailing qualifiers

File photo

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 18:06
John Fogarty

Two Irishmen in Oman have come to the rescue of the Asian and African Olympic sailing qualifiers.

The six-day event involving over 150 sailors from more than 65 counties across five classes was due to take place in Abu Dhabi next week. However, the United Arab Emirates pulled out, just weeks prior to their staging of it, due to escalating Covid numbers in the country.

Instead, it will now be hosted at the Millennium Resort in Mussanah, approximately 100km north of Muscat, from April 1 thanks to the work of Dubliner Joe Rafferty and Kildare man Dermot Birchall.

What would usually be 18 months to two years in planning will be turned around in less than a month, the official government approval being given late last week. It is Oman’s first international event in over a year.

Since November 2018, Rafferty has headed up the strategic development of sports tourism in the Sultanate of Oman. The 41-year-old previously worked with Titan Experience and Ironman in Ireland, having been Sunderland AFC marketing manager in the late 2000s.

Birchall is the general manager of Millennium Resort, a million square metre property which was purposely built for the Asian Beach Games in 2010. The pair will also be overseeing the 49er world championships there in November.

Protocols around the event are strict. All attendees must present a certified negative Covid-19 test before entering the country.

They are then required to take another test on arrival, with a second negative test allowing them to enter the event bubble, which will be in place until April 8 when the qualification event ends.

More in this section

Jack Chambers: Sports failing to meet gender balance targets should face funding cuts Jack Chambers: Sports failing to meet gender balance targets should face funding cuts
Sam Bennett's time in yellow jersey ends with fifth-place finish at Paris-Nice Sam Bennett's time in yellow jersey ends with fifth-place finish at Paris-Nice
Speedskater Liam O'Brien breaks world top 30 Speedskater Liam O'Brien breaks world top 30
The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020

Sport Ireland reveal eight 'Principles for Success' to keep girls involved in sport

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up