Irish Examiner view: One century, one big lesson

Irish Examiner view: One century, one big lesson

Sinn Fein leader  Mary Lou McDonald with Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill.

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 10:09

One hundred years ago today, when the Government of Ireland Act was passed in the House of Commons, Northern Ireland was established. Any response to that centenary is inevitably loaded, especially among northern nationalists and their peers south of the border.

It is deeply ironic that any celebrations of that centenary run parallel to, after the peace, the most concerted cross-border co-operation in that century — the efforts to contain the pandemic. Belated and hotchpotch as they are they point to an undeniable logic (it’s called geography) even if the North’s main parties are so divided that the pandemic highlighted difference rather than a capacity to work together. 

Just last Friday, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill denounced the DUP and insisted she had not broken guidelines at IRA enforcer Bobby Storey’s show funeral in June. First Minister Arlene Foster, and O’Neill’s partner in an administrative two-hander, responded: “I urge people today, don’t set your standard by what Michelle O’Neill does.” And good tidings to you all merry gentlemen indeed.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: We need to secure vital travel links

One of the great contrasts between how Northern Ireland and this State have evolved over the century is that in the south, moderation and centrism generally prevailed, minorities were more or less ignored. In the North, the journey to one more extreme position after the other is relentless.

That journey is behind ever-louder calls for a border poll, even though the NI secretary of state is the only person who can initiate one. Brexit shows London’s ultimate indifference to NI, and may provoke fundamental questions, but whether they are answered in a concrete way can only be an open question.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Charities fill gap left by the State

 Changing demographics are significant too. Next year’s NI census is expected to, for the first time, reveal a nationalist majority. That, in one view, decrees a certain outcome, but maybe not. It is hard to imagine, if we have learned anything from our past, that a majority on this island would vote for unity unless that prospect was welcomed by a significant majority of loyalists. 

A majority in both traditions may be indifferent to the older winner-takes-all idea as long as all citizens are treated equally and fairly. If we have, on both sides of the border, reached that live-and-let-live equilibrium then the lessons of the last 100 years have not been wasted.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Public transport bus fleet going electric

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Public transport bus fleet going electric Irish Examiner view: Public transport bus fleet going electric
Tenancy Agreement Irish Examiner view: Charities fill gap left by the State
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 22, 2020 Irish Examiner view: We need to secure vital travel links
government of ireland act#covid-19pandemicborderplace: northern irelandperson: michelle o’neillperson: arlene fosterorganisation: sinn féinorganisation: dup
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 18, 2020

Irish Examiner view: No option but to follow guidelines

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices