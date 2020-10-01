Irish Examiner View: High time for cap on personal injury payouts

Irish Examiner View: High time for cap on personal injury payouts

Almost three quarters (74%) of respondents also indicated CGT rates should be reduced in the upcoming budget. Picture: Pexels

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 10:11 AM

The report from the Law Reform Commission on capping damages in personal injury claims is a welcome and timely addition to the wider debate about the cost of insurance.

The Commission has concluded that introducing a cap on damages awarded in personal injury claims would be permissible under Irish Constitutional law.

The review of damages was prompted by rising insurance premiums for businesses and motorists, which the industry claims is a result of excessive payouts being awarded in personal injury cases.

This, in turn, has led to excessive insurance premiums which hit small businesses, voluntary groups, charities, and sports clubs, as well as arts and cultural organisations.

According to director of Alliance for Insurance Reform Ireland, Peter Boland, the biggest element of every insurance premium is damages paid in personal injury claims. 

The fact remains that personal injury claims here are more than four times higher than those in the UK, and many multiples higher than in the rest of Europe.

Read More

Personal injury awards against the State rose by 21% last year

More in this section

Germany Cabinet Irish Examiner View: Germany provides lessons on how to make unity work
Irish Examiner View: Lack of wastewater treatment apathetic and too dangerous Irish Examiner View: Lack of wastewater treatment apathetic and too dangerous
Coronavirus - Tue May 5, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Let's hope GDP numbers are on the money
personal injuriesorganisation: law reform commission

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices