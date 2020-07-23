Irish Examiner View: Irish Examiner-GAA partnership

Since its inception in 1884, the GAA has enjoyed a close relationship with the Irish Examiner, a newspaper founded as the Cork Examiner 43 years before, in 1841. Through the pages of the newspaper, generations of sports lovers have enjoyed unrivalled coverage of GAA championships as well as county and local games.

That relationship has just been augmented with the signing of a three year media partnership between the Irish Examiner and Cork GAA, sealed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday. The agreement guarantees live match coverage of every championship weekend for GAA fans in Cork, around the country and all over the world for the next three seasons with live streaming of football and hurling club championship games across all grades up to 2022.

Cork GAA throws in the ball for Championship 2020 this Friday night and supporters can tune in for free from the opening weekend right through to the business end of the championship. We kick off with the meeting of Premier SFC contenders Ballincollig and St Finbarrs from Páirc Uí Rinn.