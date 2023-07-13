Paul Hosford: Quad rides and gaggle of geese don’t detract from Varadkar’s job at hand

It's not often that a Taoiseach's news conference is interrupted by offers of a ride on a quad bike, but it's not often that a cosseted political correspondent parks in a cow field to pose questions to the country's leader.

While the Dáil was headed for the end of its season, the agricultural show season was just kicking off at the Bannow and Rathangan Show in south Wexford.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stops for a photo at the Bannow and Rathangan Show in south Wexford.

The snaking traffic back to Cleariestown and Rathangan was a testament to the 72-year-old show's popularity.

The weather gods played ball for the arrival of the Taoiseach and the festival-like atmosphere meant that Leo Varadkar has probably never taken so many selfies.

Confused children were thrust into his path, teenagers referred to him with first-name familiarity and locals pushed through throngs for a snap with the Fine Gael leader.

The Taoiseach is not popular in rural Ireland, we're told by some in his party as well as many outside, but in a two-hour walkabout of the show, he didn't encounter much in the way of enmity.

Serious issues were raised, however, including the victims of a freak tornado at Foulksmills late last year, who asked the Taoiseach to expedite humanitarian assistance for their damages, but nobody heckled or jeered.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Bannow and Rathangan Show in south Wexford.

Perhaps the Taoiseach felt safer here because he was with his Wexford sherpa, local TD Paul Kehoe, who ensured the Taoiseach did not miss the most important tents or attendees — there was time spent at Wheelocks fruit stand and Brian Walsh Sports, eyeing up hurleys — but it was two venues where Mr Varadkar focused much of his time.

In the Fine Gael tent, which was offering a free raffle — the prize was a tour and lunch at Leinster House — Mr Varadkar spent time with the local organisation in a constituency where Fine Gael has gone from holding three seats to one.

IFA

Over to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), where Mr Varadkar tried to assuage fears that the EU's Nature Restoration Law will unduly impact their livelihoods.

So taken were the attendees, in fact, that a group tried to hijack Mr Varadkar's speech, made over a crackling tannoy from a stage not much bigger than a large crate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sharing the podium with geese.

But the intruders were a flock of geese who were herded away by their owner.

In his speech, the Taoiseach accepted that he and the Cabinet are urbane, but rejected the notion that this came at the expense of rural Ireland, citing the National Broadband Plan and the Department of Rural and Community Affairs as evidence.

While Mr Varadkar was willing to partake in Wexford strawberries — when in Rome, after all — he eschewed the chance to go on the Miami Trip ride at the show's funfair, perhaps unnerved by the menacing six-foot spray painting of Justin Bieber.

If the scene was a bit of an assault on the senses for this writer, at least normal service resumed when the cameras were set up and the Taoiseach asked questions about social housing and the National Children's Hospital.

That was until the offer to ride in style on Ned Ewing's quad bike.