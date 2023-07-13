Entire country under 17-hour weather warning as 'difficult' conditions to come

Entire country under 17-hour weather warning as 'difficult' conditions to come

Heavy rain conditions in Cork city. A status yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country tomorrow. Picture: Damian Coleman

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 16:09
David Kent

The entire country will be under a 17-hour weather warning from 2am on Friday morning, as heavy rain showers are set to cause "difficult" conditions.

The status yellow rain warning from Met Éireann for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht will kick in overnight.

It warns that spells of heavy rain are in store, with it being blustery at times on the south and east coasts.

Possible impacts of the weather include: 

  • Localised flooding 
  • Poor visibility 
  • Difficult travelling conditions

The warning will be in effect until 7pm on Friday evening for the named areas, while it will be in effect from midday until midnight for Donegal.

It will remain humid on Friday with highs of 15 to 20C.

The latest forecast for the country reads: "Heavy rain in the south to start will spread northwards during the day accompanied by fresh to strong easterly winds. It will become drier in the south later in the afternoon with winds easing somewhat. 

"Heavy rain will continue over much of the northern half of the country during the evening. Localised flooding is possible."

Read More

Offshore wind energy target hit 'significant milestone' with launch of new regulator

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

RTE pay revelations RTÉ executive denies misleading committee on knowledge of Tubridy deal
Offshore wind energy target hit 'significant milestone' with launch of new regulator Offshore wind energy target hit 'significant milestone' with launch of new regulator
Tara Mines workers accept management's layoff support measures  Tara Mines workers accept management's layoff support measures 
#Cork - News
<p>Ryan Tubridy with agent Noel Kelly. Mr Tubridy's future with RTÉ remains in doubt. Picture: Colin Keegan</p>

Kevin Bakhurst to make decision on Ryan Tubridy's RTÉ future 'as quickly as possible'

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd