Entire country under 17-hour weather warning as 'difficult' conditions to come

The entire country will be under a 17-hour weather warning from 2am on Friday morning, as heavy rain showers are set to cause "difficult" conditions.

The status yellow rain warning from Met Éireann for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht will kick in overnight.

It warns that spells of heavy rain are in store, with it being blustery at times on the south and east coasts.

Possible impacts of the weather include:

Localised flooding

Poor visibility

Difficult travelling conditions

The warning will be in effect until 7pm on Friday evening for the named areas, while it will be in effect from midday until midnight for Donegal.

It will remain humid on Friday with highs of 15 to 20C.

The latest forecast for the country reads: "Heavy rain in the south to start will spread northwards during the day accompanied by fresh to strong easterly winds. It will become drier in the south later in the afternoon with winds easing somewhat.

"Heavy rain will continue over much of the northern half of the country during the evening. Localised flooding is possible."