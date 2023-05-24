I feel, think and act like a Corkonian, why can't I be treated like one?

"We are Cork too", said Cecilia, a good friend of mine from the Mexican community at the launch of the first ever youth-led Anti-Racist Summit in Cork, held at City Hall on April 12 this year.

As a new citizen living in ‘Cork like’, I feel, think and act like a Corkonian even though I may not speak or look like one.

Having lived here for the last 20 years, studied here, worked here, and raised a family here, I have put my roots down. There are so many factors and processes that nurture the growth of my roots but at the same time, there are just as many that deprive them of growth or threaten to uproot them.

This is my story, and the story of many other migrants like me. This is what puts us in a defensive position, where we have to say: "We are Cork too", because our very sense of belonging is constantly being put on trial. What will it take for us to drop the ‘too’ and just be — We are Cork. Is it time? Is it numbers?

The latest CSO data indicate that about one in eight people in Ireland — 645,500, or 12.9%, of the population — are non-Irish nationals (CSO, 2021). It also tells us the fastest growing ethnic group since 2011 was “Other incl mixed background”, with an annualised growth of 14.7%.

Like me, this group may look different than the native population, but nevertheless share the same sense of patriotism towards their adapted country or country of birth as the girl or boy next door.

Will those born here in Cork but who look different ever be in a position to unequivocally state: "We are Cork" without having to add "too"?

I would like to say yes but as it happens, I was reading a paper on the social inclusion and anti-immigrant attitudes in Europe (Valerio and colleagues, 2021) where they outline anti-immigrant trends. Ireland is no exception.

Dr Naomi Masheti. File picture

The paper brilliantly tracks this trend to economic factors (perceived competition for jobs), increased pressure for resources including welfare, housing, schools, health etc, and the symbolic threat to ethnic or cultural homogeneity.

While I could see how this explanation can easily gain currency among those looking for somewhere to hang their purpose, I could not help thinking that this kind of thinking is a zero-sum game. No group needs to gain or lose.

Immigrants having houses, or a job or a school for their child does not equal other groups not having them.

However, reality is one thing and perception is another, which brings to mind the saying, 'A lie can travel half-way around the world while truth is putting on its shoes’.

Looking for an explanation (not a reason or rationale) I couldn’t help framing this in the context of in-group/out-group, as social psychology has taught us.

Taffel & Turner as far back as 1986 provided us with a theory of social categorisation which explains how people favour those in their in-group while have prejudices against the out-group.

However, the covid-19 pandemic proved we could overcome the in-group/out-group when both of these groups are faced by a common threat. This threat reduced the differentiation — even though immigrants were disproportionally affected, we did witness global consciousness in response to covid. Shared humanity united us in the spirit of ‘We are in this together’.

This is proven that we can do this, and we should keep this momentum with curiosity of all the future possibilities of this shared humanity.

The latest Irish Network Against Racism report, however, showed there were 530 racist incidents reported. The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights report on discrimination against Travellers in Ireland indicates high level of discrimination.

The legislation which updates laws banning hate speech and incitement to violence is yet to be enacted. We hear reports of colour-blind racism and unconscious bias experienced by the young people we work with in schools, colleges and the workplace, who are not protected by procedures, protocols and legislation.

But we also hear of all the good practices that provide an enabling environment for them, and others like them who are on the margins to access opportunities for equity.

The anti-racist summit scheduled for May 26, 2023, at City Hall is being spearheaded by a wide range of stakeholders under the auspices of Children and Young People Services Committee (CYPSC, Cork) who believe Cork is big enough for all of us to call home.

They will come together to strategically and intentionally put a plan in motion to make Cork an anti-racist county. To ensure a future where newcomers in Cork, those who are born here of immigrant parents across generations, and children and families from the Traveller community can say unequivocally: "We are Cork".

Dr Naomi Masheti is a psychologist and a three-time graduate of UCC — she graduated with a BA in applied psychology in 2007; an MA in forensic psychology in 2008; and a PhD specialising in the psychosocial wellbeing of Sub-Saharan African migrant children in 2015. She is a psychosocial practitioner at CMC, and a guest lecturer at the School of Psychology, University College Cork. Dr Masheti was the recipient of UCC 2020 Athena SWAN Equality Award