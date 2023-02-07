Elaine Loughlin: Five years on, e-health plan not even at the starting line

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was able to deliver some good news to his Cabinet colleagues last week, telling them that trolley figures are now “stable”.
In October 2018, then health minister Simon Harris visited St James’s Hospital in Dublin and took the media with him for a very positive announcement.
Meanwhile, the Government has decided to ignore all the international evidence that strongly points to the benefits of introducing a comprehensive digital view of patient records that enables clinicians to track patients over the continuum of care.
Feb 8: Calls were made on Fine Gael TD OJ Flanagan to resign after he went on television to say he was in favour of the system of jobbery. Mr Flanagan said he saw nothing wrong in using influence to help friends to get jobs, but, he added the proviso, “all other things being equal, and provided they are suitably qualified”. In a sign of the times, it was reported that Mr Flanagan “was not available for comment last night. He had not arrived home from Dublin when the Examiner reporter telephoned his home.”
Feb 7: A massive police hunt was underway after the IRA attacked Downing Street with a mortar bomb. While the bombers failed in what was described as a “badly executed bid to kill British prime minister John Major and his war cabinet”, the group succeeded in breaching the security cordon around the heart of the capital.
Feb 9: TD Paul Murphy was released without charge after then tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser were falsely imprisoned at a water charges protest the previous November. Speaking to reporters outside Terenure Garda Station, Mr Murphy said he was “not some sort of master criminal that deserves to have six gardaí at my door”. He claimed the arrests of him and three others were “trumped up”, with the investigation attempting to conclude he was personally in charge of the protest. Mr Murphy and five others were later found not guilty of false imprisonment.