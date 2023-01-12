The Mick Clifford Podcast: Debating the Republic - Theo Dorgan

On this week's podcast, Theo tells Mick about what he learned while adapting the Anglo Irish Treaty debates into a six-hour theatrical production
Cork poet and playwright Theo Dorgan join's Mick Clifford on this week's podcast. File Picture

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 20:30
Mick Clifford

The debates on the Anglo Irish Treaty which took place in December 1921 into January 1922 were historic and tragic, leading ultimately to the Civil War

Poet Theo Dorgan adapted the debates for Anu Productions which staged a ten hour production over four nights and was ultimately streamed on RTÉ last Saturday, the centenary of the vote on the treaty. 

The result is enthralling and profoundly sad in light of what was to unfold in the following months. 

Theo Dorgan speaks about what he learned from working on the material, how the men and women of the day were brought to life and what exactly is this Republic about which they argued.

<p>The truth is that English's error was so staggeringly breathtaking that no amount of congeniality or niceness can excuse it.</p>

Daniel McConnell: English's demise raises a host of questions

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

