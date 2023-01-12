The Mick Clifford Podcast: Debating the Republic - Theo Dorgan

The debates on the Anglo Irish Treaty which took place in December 1921 into January 1922 were historic and tragic, leading ultimately to the Civil War.
Poet Theo Dorgan adapted the debates for Anu Productions which staged a ten hour production over four nights and was ultimately streamed on RTÉ last Saturday, the centenary of the vote on the treaty.
The result is enthralling and profoundly sad in light of what was to unfold in the following months.
Theo Dorgan speaks about what he learned from working on the material, how the men and women of the day were brought to life and what exactly is this Republic about which they argued.