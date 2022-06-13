Micheál Martin: Post-Civil War politics succeeded in the face of massive pressures

Civil wars always leave scars. They create divisions which go beyond the cause of the conflict and are found not just at the national level, but also within communities and families.
Thirty years ago Professor Joe Lee challenged us to stop seeing our civil war as uniquely divisive or destructive. He pointed out that comparisons with European civil wars of those times showed that this was not the case and that we should search for new understandings.
The scale and nature of the state executions was unique even at a time of conflict in many of the new states of Europe. These executions were often vindictive and they signalled a complete abandonment of the search for reconciliation or an agenda for what would come next.