Micheál Martin: Post-Civil War politics succeeded in the face of massive pressures

Civil wars always leave scars. They create divisions which go beyond the cause of the conflict and are found not just at the national level, but also within communities and families.

However, one of the great mistakes which can be made in remembering civil wars is to assume that the challenge is to decide ‘who was right’ rather than to try to find new narratives and understandings.

In truth, in Ireland we have far too often used the Civil War as a single-source explanation for everything which followed — and we have viewed even the most complex issues with an unchanging and limited perspective.

As a result of this we have spent a lot less time appreciating the many changes of political allegiance and programmes which helped this state to develop into one of Europe’s most successful.

Professor Joe Lee.

Thirty years ago Professor Joe Lee challenged us to stop seeing our civil war as uniquely divisive or destructive. He pointed out that comparisons with European civil wars of those times showed that this was not the case and that we should search for new understandings.

Over the last two decades in particular Ireland has been fortunate to benefit from a new generation of scholarship on the Civil War which has taken up Lee’s challenge.

Utilising newly-opened archives and adopting a highly comparative approach, these researchers have provided fresh perspectives on nearly every element of the Civil War and its aftermath.

Supplements such as this play an important role in trying to open up this scholarship to a wider audience.

Centenary of Commemorations

It is very much in tune with our approach to the Centenary of Commemorations, where the priority has been given to providing space to reflect on the events of those times and to allow for diverse voices.

As a young student I spent many hours sitting in libraries and archives reading first-hand accounts of our War of Independence, Civil War and political developments.

Perhaps the most important lesson I learned from that was how many events were not predetermined, and how diverse the voices of the time were — even when they were on the same side.

When we look at the causes of the Civil War, we should start by accepting the good faith of the positions held by those who took opposite sides on the Treaty.

Testament to this good faith is the sheer number of efforts between January and June to avoid a permanent split let alone violence.

It is impossible to miss the destructive role played by the London government first in its rigid inflexibility in relation to the Treaty and secondly, and most importantly, its constant and ultimately successful push for action against anti-treaty forces.

Direct and constant pressure on the provisional government led to many opportunities for compromise being spurned, the repudiation of the ‘pact’ and the opening of hostilities.

'What if'

For me, the greatest ‘what if’ of the Civil War remains the question of what could have been achieved if Ireland’s leaders had been allowed the time, space and freedom to prevent conflict.

The militarily decisive part of the conflict was over relatively quickly, so that by August 1922 the survival of the provisional government was not in question.

Yet it is in the following year that we find many of the events which still retain their power to shock.

Michael Collins speaks to a throng at College Green on the day of the official launch of the Irish Free State. Picture: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The scale and nature of the state executions was unique even at a time of conflict in many of the new states of Europe. These executions were often vindictive and they signalled a complete abandonment of the search for reconciliation or an agenda for what would come next.

Equally, within communities, vendettas were often acted on and the unity of previous years lost.

The story of our civil war and its impact is a complex and challenging one. It is not the single event which explains everything which followed — but it is vitally important.

Seán Lemass was only 23 when he finished the Civil War, and his seven years on active duty working for the independence of his country, in an internment camp.

Post-war challenge

For him and his colleagues, the challenge was not how to refight the Civil War it was how to create new possibilities and to never again experience such a war.

The fact that Ireland avoided the catastrophic extremism of the left and right which destroyed so much of Europe during the last century must have a link to this sense of refusing to see the Civil War as a guide to future actions.

Ultimately it is the men and women on both sides of that war who got on with the task of building a successful independent state which could secure Ireland’s place amongst the nations of the world.

We have many flaws, but only the most partisan can deny that post-Civil War politics succeeded, in the face of extraordinary pressures, in developing not just one of the world’s longest continuous democracies but also a dramatic reversal of a history which had once been defined by poverty and a lack of development.

This is their ultimate legacy.