Elaine Loughlin: Planned turf ban as clear as bog water

You know things must be pretty fraught when a minister has to reassure the public that he won't be sending any Irish grannies to jail.

But that is exactly what Eamon Ryan, who has inflamed tensions within the Coalition over the issue of turf, promised when he was asked about controversial plans to ban the sale of the fuel.

It’s not we’re going to put your granny in prison for burning turf down the road, it’s about quality of life,” said the Climate Minister.

The comments are unlikely to reassure rural backbenchers in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who are hopping mad over moves to ban the sale of turf from September.

It also doesn't help that over the past 48 hours, there has been confusion and conflicting updates on the proposed ban, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar telling members of his party on Wednesday night that the measure had been "paused" pending a full examination, only to have Mr Ryan's spokesperson state a few hours later that no such pause had been agreed.

When asked yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said further discussion would be had on the matter.

The humble sod, as has been pointed out, is far more than something to throw in the fire.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said that a move to prohibit the sale of turf is seen as "Dublin-centric politics taking away one of the last bastions of rural Ireland."

Senator Tim Lombard. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fianna Fáil members have also been demanding clarification, with Offaly TD Barry Cowen seeking a meeting with the minister to ensure "the long-standing relationship between many households and commercial cutters" is recognised and said a cliff-edge ban on the transaction between the two from September would not be accepted.

Richard Bruton said the information recently provided to fellow Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin had set off "alarm bells" as Mr Ryan was now planning on "going beyond" a ban on coal and manufactured peat which had been mentioned when the regulations were first announced last September.

"He didn't list sod peat being restricted in terms of its sale," said Mr Bruton.

So it now seems from a parliamentary reply that he is envisaging going beyond what he announced after the detailed consultation, and I think this raised alarm bells."

Green Party minister Malcolm Noonan said there has been a lot of confusion in recent days, before he went on to utterly confuse RTÉ presenter Bryan Dobson in trying to explain who the ban on selling turf would be applied to.

Mr Noonan claimed people who have a turbary right to cut turf would still be allowed to sell it to "local neighbours and to use it amongst themselves".

But he suggested that those using heavy machinery, selling online, or in "urban centres" would be outlawed. He said the ban would be applied using a common-sense approach to "large-scale extractions", but couldn't say what constituted large-scale.

As clear as bog water, as they say.