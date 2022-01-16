Gearoid Keegan: Tullamore has been shaken to its core by Ashling Murphy's murder

The words 'community spirit' are uttered with such immediacy and so frequently at times of tragedy that we run the risk of undermining their power.

What does 'community' even mean? It means individuals, it means families, it means peer groups, it means classrooms of children, it means bands of musicians, it means camogie teams. All of these, and more, have been touched in Tullamore and across Offaly this week.

For everyone in the town, the shock experienced is deep. It is traumatic. I live barely 400 yards from the access point used by countless people to take their walk, jog, and cycle down the Grand Canal, the beautiful public amenity Tullamore is so blessed to have.

The memorial to Fiona Pender there serves the purpose for which it was designed: a reminder that in 1996 we lost a 25-year-old pregnant woman who grew up near the waterway.

A quarter of a century after she disappeared, her disappearance remains an unsolved murder.

A photo of Ashling among the flowers and candles at a makeshift shrine during the vigil in her memory at Leinster House, Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Yesterday, the atmosphere along Fiona's Way was hushed, as people continued to pay their respects in the only way they could, by walking part of the route of Ashling Murphy's final, fateful steps. Nobody can walk in her shoes, but they can try.

So many were on the canal bank on that bright Wednesday afternoon when the 23-year-old teacher lost her life. The Grand Canal greenway is public property now — as much a part of the community as the people who use it.

That's why the attack on Ashling was an attack on all of us, especially our young women. It was a violation of our rights, our freedoms, the comforts we take for granted.

Journalist Gearoid Keegan reflects on the pain that Ashling Murphy's family is enduring — and which has also shattered the entire community.

Nearly everyone knows someone who has been in contact with the gardaí. Nearly everyone knows someone with a link to Ashling. And the former suspect, Radu Floricel, who joined in the expressions of support to the Murphys after his release, is part of the community too.

Ashling's family home in Blueball is only a few miles south of Tullamore. Durrow National School where she taught 28 First Class boys and girls is only a few miles north. She is a past pupil of the Sacred Heart secondary school just yards from the canal.

Once we noticed a garda car and security tape at the canal we knew something serious was afoot, hoping the rumours of the death of a woman were untrue. Our hopes were dashed.

Those who had crossed paths with Ashling through traditional music sent messages to each other. Likewise the camogie players, coaches and GAA community. Parents of children at school in Durrow reached out to check if the tragic news could be true.

In the search for meaning there was sorrow, there was sympathy, there was support. But there was anger too, an understandable emotion.

The teams stand for a minute's silence in memory of Ashling Murphy before the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match between Leinster and Montpellier Hérault at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There was relief that a man had been detained. And then disbelief when he was released. And a strange grim acceptance when another suspect emerged, the gardaí continued their work, and the ripples from that stone thrown in the water when Ashling perished reached another village a few miles away.

Like many an Irish town, the community of Tullamore is now diverse. Many of the 'new' Offaly people are not new at all. The decades since their arrival have passed swiftly. The younger ones know Ireland better than eastern Europe.

Ashling's death has impacted on the so-called 'immigrant' community too. They've shouldered their own particular burden as others try to process the inexplicable — the murder of a young woman by an apparent stranger in broad daylight.

The new Irish work and live among us. A much smaller number are in direct provision and one of those, the Turkish journalist and asylum seeker Cagdas Gokbel sent me a message which could have been written by any of us: “I was really horrified that this happened in a place where I was walking and cycling with my wife... I am so sad every day.”

Murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy's mother Kathleen Murphy, father Raymond Murphy, brother Cathal Murphy, and sister Amy Murphy comfort one another at a candle-lit vigil near the scene of her murder. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The astonishing bravery of the Murphy family has been an example to us all. Her father Ray played the banjo at the candlelit vigil on the canal bank at Cappincur, close to the murder scene.

As I drove from there to the next vigil in Mountbolus, home parish of the Murphys and the place where my mother grew up, the lyrics of American Pie wormed their way into my head: “But something touched me deep inside. The day the music died.” Then Ray and his remaining daughter Amy joined the Ballyboy Comhaltas group for some tunes in the GAA pitch where hundreds more had gathered in solidarity. The music lives on.

Returning to a sombre Tullamore later I saw the Christmas lights had been switched on again. There were even more flowers and candles on the canal bank. Ashling's bright soul lives on too. She was one of us.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.