Q&A: What's in the economic recovery plan and what changes are being made to PUP?

Changes to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are due to be announced today as the Government reveals a new economic plan to get people back to work.

Here's a snapshot of what to expect.

What is being announced today?

The Government is to announce a new economic recovery plan.

The €1bn plan will be rolled out in an effort to get people back to work.

The plan will be signed off by the Cabinet today, having been agreed in principle by Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar, and Eamon Ryan last night.

What is in the plan?

The plan will aim to get 2.5m people into employment by 2023.

The employment wage subsidy scheme is expected to be extended from June to September.

It will remain in place slightly longer than Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to encourage people to return to work.

More than half of the recovery plan is going to "green projects", including loan guarantees for retrofitting, public transport and other projects.

It is also set to place an emphasis on new pathways to work, involving plans to upskill and retrain people.

Controversially, however, there will be changes made to the PUP.

What are the PUP changes?

In announcing the plan, it is expected that the PUP will be closed to new applicants from July.

It will be phased out completely by February, while students returning to third-level education in September will also no longer be eligible for the payment.

There is also expected to be a phased reduction of €50 of the payment from September.

It has been reported that the payment will be cut by €50 in September and then again in November and February.

Mr McGrath said the Government is "deeply conscious" of how important the pandemic supports are for people, which is why changes will be made in a gradual way.

How much do people on PUP get?

The rate of payment for the PUP is linked to previous earnings.

At the top end, if your average weekly earnings were more than €400, the rate of PUP was €350.

At the lower end, if your weekly earning was less than €200, the rate of PUP was €203.

The payment was due to end at the end of the month, but that is to be extended.

How many people receive the PUP?

As of May 25, 333,993 people were in receipt of the payment, with the Department of Social Protection issuing weekly payments valued at over €102m.

The figure represents a decrease of 29,174 people compared to the previous week.

What has the Government said about the PUP changes?

The Minister for Public Expenditure told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that it is important the country moves to “a more normal social welfare system”.

Mr McGrath said the Government is “deeply conscious” of how important the pandemic supports are for people, which is why changes will be made in a gradual way.

He said that it must be remembered that there are people on a basic social welfare rate that is “considerable lower than the current rate of PUP”.

“If you lost your job in January or February of last year, for example, you're on a considerably lower core weekly social lever rate.”

Have the Opposition said anything?

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty the Government’s was pulling the rug from under families who lost their job during the pandemic.

Pearse Doherty some people can't go back to full-time work due to public health restrictions.

He told the same show that come September, there were will be some in sectors such as hospitality, event management, aviation and tourism who will still be “restricted” from going back to work.

The Sinn Féin finance spokesperson said some people can’t go back to full-time work due to public health restrictions.

“There was a principle here, that for as long as the Government places barriers on people returning to work that those individuals needed to be supported, not fully but with a level of support.”

Has anything else been said?

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) said the winding down of the PUP “will create a storm of problems and hardship for thousands of individuals and families”.

The charity welcomed that there “will be no cliff-edge of supports” and has called on the Government to make full use of poverty proofing safeguards in the implementation of changes.

“Taper supports towards those most at risk of financial hardship including low-income families with children, renters and workers in sectors that will be slower to recover from the pandemic,” SVP said.