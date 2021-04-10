Jason Corbett's children’s evidence could hold the key to retrial 

Molly, 37, Jason’s second wife, and her father Tom, 71, a former FBI agent, admitted killing Mr Corbett, 39, a father-of-two, attacking him with a baseball bat and a brick, but claimed self defence.
They were found guilty of second degree murder following a high-profile trial and were jailed in 2017 for 20 to 25 years but appealed their convictions.
Tennessee-born Molly stepped off the plane from America, aged 24, and still wearing her cowboy boots, to work as an au-pair for Jason Corbett, then a 32-year-old widower following the tragic sudden death of his wife, Margaret ‘Mags’ Fitzpatrick. Their children, Jack and Sarah, were just three and one at the time.
They also corroborated her accounts as to why one of the murder weapons, a garden brick, was in her bedroom that night. Molly was not present for the interviews.
The case may largely hinge on who is proved to have been the abuser – Molly, as the Corbetts now say, or Jason, as the Martens claim.
Another officer who photographed Molly to document her physical condition testified that she was “continually tugg[ing] and pull[ing] on her neck with her hand”.
Molly and Tom cast shadows over the death of Jason’s first wife, Mags Fitzpatrick, suggesting her death in 2006 may have been caused by something more sinister than the cardiac arrest due to an asthma attack that the Irish authorities recorded.