Covid-19 Q&A: What does a return to Level 5 mean?

Ireland is currently in a Level 5 status of Covid-19 restrictions, with modifications, but a surge in cases and hospitalisations has led to Nphet to call for a full lockdown.

The Cabinet is meeting later today and will make an announcement afterwards.

Here’s what happens if the country goes back to a full level 5 lockdown.

Can people call to my home?

Currently, you can have visits from one other household to your home up to December 31.

Under full Level 5 restrictions, there will be no visitors allowed except for essential family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

What about indoor gatherings?

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

And outdoor gatherings?

No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

I’m due to get married next month, how many people can attend?

Under Level 5, only six guests are permitted.

Currently, up until January 2, 25 guests can attend. After that it will be back to six.

What about funerals?

Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Can I go to Mass?

Places of worship may remain open for private prayer.

Can pubs and restaurants open?

Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants can only offer delivery and take-away food.

Wet pubs are to remain closed.

What about shops and hairdressers?

Under a full Level 5 lockdown, non-essential retail will be closed.

Under current restrictions, all retail and essential services will remain open, but face coverings must be worn.

Can I go to the office?

The Government has said that people should work from home unless essential for work, which is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Will schools stay open?

Yes. The Government has said: “In line with current Nphet advice in respect of Level 5, schools, early learning and childcare services will continue to remain open and are deemed essential.”

Higher education and adult education are set to remain online “with exemptions for essential onsite activities”.

What about travel?

If a full Level 5 lockdown is imposed, people will only be allowed to travel for essential reasons.

Otherwise, it will see a return to the 5km limit.

