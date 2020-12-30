Covid-19 Q&A: What does a return to Level 5 mean?

Ireland is currently in a Level 5 status of Covid-19 restrictions, with modifications, but a surge in cases and hospitalisations has led to Nphet to call for a full lockdown.
The Cabinet is meeting later today and will make an announcement afterwards.
Here’s what happens if the country goes back to a full level 5 lockdown.
Currently, you can have visits from one other household to your home up to December 31.
Under full Level 5 restrictions, there will be no visitors allowed except for essential family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.
No organised indoor gatherings should take place.
No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.
Under Level 5, only six guests are permitted.
Currently, up until January 2, 25 guests can attend. After that it will be back to six.
Up to 10 mourners can attend.
Places of worship may remain open for private prayer.
Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants can only offer delivery and take-away food.
Wet pubs are to remain closed.
Under a full Level 5 lockdown, non-essential retail will be closed.
Under current restrictions, all retail and essential services will remain open, but face coverings must be worn.
The Government has said that people should work from home unless essential for work, which is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.
Yes. The Government has said: “In line with current Nphet advice in respect of Level 5, schools, early learning and childcare services will continue to remain open and are deemed essential.”
Higher education and adult education are set to remain online “with exemptions for essential onsite activities”.
If a full Level 5 lockdown is imposed, people will only be allowed to travel for essential reasons.
Otherwise, it will see a return to the 5km limit.
