Taoiseach confirms country will return to level 5 Covid-19 restrictions 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the country will move back to level 5 Covid-19 restrictions for a period of "at least" four weeks.

Cabinet met this evening to discuss the recent drastic increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country.

1,718 cases were confirmed by health officials tonight - the highest total reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Thirteen more people have also died after contracting the virus here.

Over 8,000 cases have been confirmed in the last week.

Addressing the country after tonight’s meeting, the Taoiseach said the country needed to "put on the brakes" to slow the spread of the virus here.

Mr Martin said this the current third wave of infections was different to the second, given the presence of the newer, more rapidly-spreading variant of the virus here.

"We are dealing with a strain of the disease that spreads much more quickly," he said.

"The threat of our health system being overwhelmed is obvious, and it has become urgent.

The situation is extremely serious. The numbers will deteriorate further in the coming days.

“We will do what we need to do to surpass the virus when it is growing. And it is now growing exponentially.

Mr Martin said the restrictions were necessary to keep the most vulnerable people in Ireland safe until Covid-19 vaccines can be administered.

Under the move back to level 5:

All non-essential retail will close

Travel will once again be limited to 5km from your own household.

Visits to other households will be prohibited from midnight tonight.

Gyms, hairdressers and other such businesses will also be closed

School holidays will be extended until Jan 11

Childcare facilities and créches are understood not to be affected by the return to level 5.