Minister urges people to apply for January Pandemic Unemployment Payments as soon as possible

The Department says anyone made unemployed from today, and who applies by 5pm on December 31, will be able to receive a PUP payment by January 5
Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys. File Picture: Julien Behal/ PA

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 21:16
Steven Heaney

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has advised anyone applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to apply online as soon as possible.

Speaking this evening, Ms Humphreys said the return to full level 5 Covid-19 restrictions from tonight, would further impact “on the economic life of the country."

The Minister sought to remind those whose jobs are affected by the restrictions that they can avail of income support through the PUP for the period they are out of work.

“The decision taken by Government today reflects the seriousness of the situation we currently face,” the Minister said.

“I recognise that this decision will have an impact on people’s livelihoods and this is why I want to remind people who have lost their job that they should apply for PUP online."

The Minister said arrangements had been put in place to facilitate efficient payment of the PUP early next month. 

The Department says anyone made unemployed from today, December 30, and who applies by 5pm on December 31, will be able to receive a PUP payment by January 5, once they are eligible.

“Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19, or who is self-isolation and is medically certified by a doctor also has the option of applying for the Enhanced Illness Benefit,” she added.

