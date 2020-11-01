Aoife Moore: Shiny veneer of Fine Gael is now grubbied

The response from Leo Varadkar to the allegations in the Village magazine might be the longest ever political statement sent out on a Saturday.

In it, the Tánaiste details how he rejects the "defamatory" allegations and sets out a very long stall about how he did nothing wrong and ended up giving us more questions than answers.

Although "not best practice", the Tánaiste was "sharing" the agreement made with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), informally with the rival GP representative group, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

Mr Varadkar said the agreement was provided to Dr Maithiú Ó Tuathail, then President of the NAGP, as "he hoped to use Dr Ó Tuathail’s influence to encourage all GPs to accept it, including those represented by NAGP.

However, only members of the IMO could vote on the agreed contract, so the opinion of the NAGP would be immaterial to its success, and while Dr Ó Tuathail was the president of the group, he was also Mr Varadkar's friend.

He didn't send the contract to the NAGP group, he sent it to his friend's private address and those in the NAGP "inner sanctum" were as surprised as anyone when they received a photo of it.

Not least as it was clearly marked: "Confidential. Not for circulation".

If it wasn't confidential and already in the public domain, why not send a shiny new copy, without handwritten annotations that it was "subject to amendment"?

Or send it through a formal government process?

There are many questions regarding this behaviour and all amount to whether we trust our government to act in the best interests of everyone.

Why would any group regard the government as an honest broker in future negotiations while there is a very real fear that what you say, do, or agree to, may be passed on to those you consider your rivals - whether real or imagined?

We're told we'll get some of our answers on Tuesday in the Dáil, however for some, breaking confidentiality might be the only information they need.

I'm sure Phil Hogan has some thoughts on it.

While communication has been flagged as the major issue for this government, one would hope Leo Varadkar has a clear, concise and easily digestible explanation for his actions.

The current climate could well work in Mr Varadkar's favour.

A global pandemic and two coalition partners in government who have slumped in opinion polls and fear another general election, mean neither Micheál Martin nor Eamon Ryan are likely to put the boot in too hard.

Neither will want to trigger a potential mail-in election in which the looming spectre of Sinn Féin and Mary Lou McDonald in Government Buildings, like the Ghost of Christmas yet to come, is a real possibility.

"Terms of agreement between the Department of Health, the HSE and IMO, re GP contractual Reform and Servide Development." Confidential circulation

Meanwhile, Fine Gael, who had been riding high in the polls, have also been damaged.

The shiny veneer of Fine Gael, the adults in the room, making the tough decisions for those who get up early in the morning is now grubbied by the unpalatable knowledge that maybe there's more backroom dealing going on than anyone had imagined and "friends in high places" and "jobs for the boys" aren't just tired theories.

Back at the ranch, Mr Varadkar's own high standards for ministers could now be used against him and many would question why they shouldn't be.

Former Communication's Minister Denis Naughten was asked "to reflect" on his position after it appeared he had damaged trust in the government, yet Mr Varadkar's Saturday statement doesn't contain much reflection at all.

Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen have both resigned their positions for lapses in judgement and by anyone's gauge, Leo Varadkar's judgement was flawed at best.

Removing the whip from Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins after the Oireachtas Golf Society event, Mr Varadkar said: "As representatives, we should lead by example".

Never a truer word.