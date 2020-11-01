Timeline of events that landed Leo Varadkar in hot water

October 12, 2018: The GP committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) agrees to enter negotiations with the Department of Health on the "crisis" in general practice.

The negotiations were focused on funding for GPs, an update to the previous 50-year-old contract, and reversing cuts implemented by Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Fempi) legislation.

Fempi cuts to GPs during the recession caused huge issues for doctors and patients and eventually led to a mass protest outside the Dáil.

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) was not involved in GP contract talks.

Established in 2013, the NAGP was considered a rival representative group for around 2,000 GPs after a row over pension payouts at the IMO caused a split.

April 5, 2019: The agreement is publicly announced by the IMO. The details were described in a press release issued on the day.

It stated: “The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has announced details of a negotiated agreement with Government which secures €210 million in increased funding for General Practice over the coming years."

Dr Padraig McGarry, Chair of the IMO GP Committee, says the agreement would secure the reversal of the controversial Fempi cuts which were imposed on general practice at the height of the financial crisis.

Between April 11 and April 16 2019: Then taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, provides a copy of the agreement to his friend and head of the NAGP at the time, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

April 16, 2019: There is a Dáil debate on the contract.

Fianna Fáil's then health spokesperson, Stephen Donnelly, says: "The outline of the deal was agreed about two weeks ago. The GPs have not seen it, the public have not seen it, and we have not seen it."

Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly states she had not seen the contract.

Alan Kelly likewise, tells the chamber that this is the first time he is hearing detail of it.

April 17, 2019: Andrew Jordan, former chairman of the NAGP, tweets: "Great announcement but GPs getting really perplexed — no sign of the CONTRACT DOCUMENT — 2 weeks in. GPs want to see it."

Meanwhile, Dr Ó Tuathail allegedly sends a picture of the contract, marked in handwriting "subject to amendment/changes" and watermarked "confidential. Not for circulation" to a message group chat of NAGP doctors, telling them he "got the contract". When asked how he got it, he explains: "Can't say but it's the real deal".

May 17, 2019: Agreement on GP contractual reform is published by the Department of Health.

"The Department of Health, the HSE and the IMO have reached agreement on a set of measures on the provision of new services, including a structured chronic disease management programme, commencing in 2020, which will benefit over 430,000 Medical Card and GP Visit Card patients over the next four years," the statement says.

October 31, 2020: Villagemagazine publishes a story along with screenshots that show Mr Varadkar couriered the contract to Dr Ó Tuathail. Mr Varadkar releases a statement, confirming that he did share the contract. However, he says the article is "both inaccurate and grossly defamatory" as the "agreement was agreed and the essential details of it were publicly announced".