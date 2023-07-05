Here is everything you need to know about free GP care expansion 

On Tuesday, the Government announced the latest expansion in free GP care.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe announced that GP Visit Cards would be made available to more than 500,000 people by this autumn.

Mr Donnelly said the move was the "last expansion" of the scheme.

Here is everything you need to know about the expansion.

Who will be eligible?

Children aged six and seven will be provided with a GP Visit Card. It is expected this will apply to 78,000 children.

The scheme will also include people who are earning up to the median income of €46,000. This will apply to up to 430,000 people.

Altogether, about half a million people will be provided with GP Visit Cards over the coming months.

What are the new income thresholds?

Those applying for a visit card under the new weekly income thresholds will be divided into two phases to ease the burden on the system and GPs.

The first phase will be those earning in the lower end of the bracket and phase two will be for the remainder of those eligible.

Single person living alone: Earning €361 weekly (first phase); earning €418 weekly (second phase);

Single person living with family: Earning €322 weekly (first phase), earning €373 weekly (second phase);

Couple without dependents: Earning €524 weekly (first phase), earning €607 weekly (second phase);

Couple with dependents: As above with an allowed amount per dependent added to the threshold;

Lone parent: Earning €524 weekly (first phase), earning €607 weekly (second phase);

Over 66: Those over 66 will operate under the same threshold as those under 66 following the implementation of the changes as they are lower than the current thresholds for those over 66.

Over 70: No change.

When will it begin?

As it is the largest expansion of the scheme to date, it has been agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) that it will be rolled out in three stages.

First, applications will open for children aged six and seven. This will commence on August 11.

Applications for those who earn the median household income or less will be done in two phases, beginning on September 11 and November 13.

How do I apply for myself/my child?

From August 11, parents of children aged six and seven will be able to apply via the HSE online portal, the same way as the current under-six applicants do. In order to apply, you must provide the PPS number of the child, the PPS number of the child's parent or guardian and your email address.

A separate, dedicated portal will be opened for those applying on the basis of income.

These applicants will need to make a declaration of their income and outgoings.

The same expenses as are currently set against income in Medical or GP Visit Card applications will continue to apply.

Allowable expenses include:

Childcare costs;

Rent (not including amounts paid by Rent Supplement or Hap);

Reasonable mortgage payments;

Mortgage protection insurance and associated life assurance;

Home insurance;

Maintenance payments;

Nursing home, private nursing or home care costs for applicant or their spouse;

Costs of travelling to work (public transport, driving expenses if a car is required, contributions towards carpooling costs).

What can I do if my income is over the limit?

If the assessment of your application finds your income is over the limit, you may still qualify for a discretionary card if your medical expenses would cause you financial hardship without one.

How do I know if my GP accepts GP visit cards?

You can visit the HSE website to see a list of GPs who provide GP Visit Card services.

If your GP of choice is not on the list, they might not currently be accepting additional patients.

If you apply online, the HSE will contact your preferred GP and ask them to accept you on their list.

Appeals

If your application is refused, you will receive a letter with the reasons why.

If you are not satisfied, you may have it reviewed. Your circumstances may have changed or you may have left out some relevant information from the original application.

If you are not satisfied with the review you can make an appeal to the appeals Office of your HSE area.