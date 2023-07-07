Harris: We need RTÉ to get back to commissioning drama, not being the drama

The Government's patience with RTÉ is "getting pretty low" with the drip feed of information, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Mr Harris said the controversy is "doing extraordinary damage” to the broadcaster, adding: "We need RTÉ to get back to commissioning drama, not being the drama."

It comes as the new head of RTÉ said he is to begin overhauling the broadcaster from Monday, saying that such a move is necessary to rebuild trust with the public.

Kevin Bakhurst made his first public comments since the secret payments controversy broke at RTÉ, just days before he assumes the role of director general.

Mr Bakhurst met with Media Minister Catherine Martin at her department on Thursday to outline his plan to reconstitute the RTÉ executive board, a plan which sources said will see "substantial" changes.

Mr Harris told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the Government values RTÉ and public service broadcasting, so it was “extraordinarily important” that the new director general make it very clear from day one that changes are required.

Mr Bakhurst "needs to talk to staff, he needs to talk directly to the people working in this organisation who have been let down," Mr Harris said, adding that he is "shocked and flabbergasted" that this has not happened yet.

“The fact that two weeks in, there hasn’t been engagement with staff is not acceptable to me. I think it’s not acceptable to the people of this country, who value RTÉ and value the work done here.”

Mr Harris said Ms Martin is going to send in people next week “to get the facts”.

“Because either the people who have gone before the Oireachtas committees have not been able to or haven’t been willing to share the information, that’s for others to judge, it is not tenable that you continue to have the drip feed.

“So early next week, for the first time ever, forensic accountants will be appointed to come in and look at the books. They’re going to start with the barter accounts and any other off-balance sheet payments that they come across, any other meetings.”

Basic things that need to happen in RTÉ, he said.

“There needs to be a register of interests, that’s 20 years overdue, that’s just common practice in most workplaces.”

The Government will make a decision on the TV licence, Mr Harris said, “but you can’t have a situation where RTÉ executives are crying the poor mouth on the one hand, and on the other hand are being flahulach with taxpayers’ money".

“We’re fully committed to RTÉ and the value of its work but RTÉ management have to restore confidence of the Government, of the people of Ireland, to ensure that it’s well run. That’s the challenge for Kevin Bakhurst. It’s a huge opportunity to get this right, for some good to come from this mess.”