Driving test delays causing problems for bus driver recruitment

The long delay for driving tests is hindering the recruitment of new bus drivers, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Representatives from Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and the Coach Tourism and Transport Council (CTTC) were brought before the Oireachtas transport committee late last year to answer questions regarding service issues due to a lack of drivers. On Wednesday, the same representatives appeared before the committee to update politicians on the progress made since then.

Bus Éireann CEO, Stephen Kent, said the service is carrying "more customers than ever before"—including a 25% rise in the number of school children. However, he warned that the current National Transport Authority (NTA) plans mean that up to 500 additional drivers are needed over the next two years.

This point was similar to that raised by Feargal Barton, representing the CTTC executive council. Mr Barton pointed to the demand for qualified drivers "far surpassing" available supply.

However, he said this was not just down to drivers, but a shortage of qualified mechanics also posing a "significant hurdle" for the industry. He said that drivers were also facing issues of facilities for comfort stops, on-street parking, and a lack of drop-off and pick-up bays at hotels in major cities.

Both Mr Barton and Andrew Edwards of Go-Ahead Ireland pointed to the delays in testing for bus drivers hindering the recruitment of new drivers. Mr Barton said the process was taking "way too long", with a turnaround time of 22-26 weeks, compared to six to eight weeks in the UK.

Mr Edwards said that public transport operators are given a block booking of theory tests each week by the Road Safety Authority (RSA). As a result, prospective drivers would need to wait four weeks to book theory tests.

On top of that, if a driver passed their test, they would then need to wait for their licence and certificate of professional competence (CPC) card. This can take up to three to five weeks.

Committee chair Senator, Gerry Horkan, noted how this could cause problems as recruits were unable to drive while the "bureaucracy caught up".

All of the representatives raised the point that the RSA were "trying their best" but that there was also "pressure" upon the organisation.