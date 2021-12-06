Michael Moynihan: Charlie Haughey’s varied sporting journey

“Andy Townsend asked Tony Cascarino who he was - Cascarino misheard the introduction and ended up telling Townsend he owned a teashop.”
Very sad news in recent days with the passing of Seanie O’Leary of Cork last Wednesday, which was followed the next day by the passing of Tom McGarry of Limerick.
In his playing days Tom was the epitome of an all-rounder — he hurled for Limerick, captained Young Munster in rugby, played League of Ireland soccer with Limerick and Cork Celtic, collected three Limerick club football titles with Treaty Sarsfields — and won All-Ireland handball titles in singles and doubles.
In more recent years, your columnist got to know Tom in his role as a steward at Munster Council games, where his friendliness and efficiency were legendary.
His club Claughaun paid tribute to Tom, saying he “...did right by everyone he stewarded, but paid special attention to those in club colours. A man you looked forward to saying hello to and tried hard not to leave without saying goodbye to.”
Condolences to the McGarry family.
- michael.moynihan@examiner.ie