Darina Allen: More of my best lunch box ideas and the recipes we use

I ran out of space last week so here are more ideas for school lunches. As mentioned in my previous column, good nutrition is a vital part of every child’s development, so fill that lunch box with lots of real food. Totally exclude all ultra-processed food and anything that purports to be healthy — it probably isn’t. Invest in real stuff – you’ll spend less on ‘meds’ in the end. Building on last week’s suggestions. How about sushi balls, also great and really easy to make. Put a little surprise into the centre, younger children may not love pickled ginger and wasabi but teenagers definitely love sushi.

One batch of sushi rice will make lots but you could do scattered sushi in a bowl the next day. They also love tacos and tostadas, use corn tortillas — they are much more nutritious — easy to eat and fun to top with favourite tasty morsels plus they can be vegetarian or vegan.

Rachel Allen's drop scones are always a winner.

Spring rolls made with rice paper wrappers are also fun for teenagers to make. They can use fillings of their choice: julienne of veggies, vermicelli noodles, maybe a shrimp or two, Budda bowls with a mixture of rice, prawns, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots with a perky dressing.

Mexican wraps are also brilliant with crunchy lettuce, strips of roast chicken, lamb or beef with crisp cucumber and tomato. Add a dash of chilli sauce for those who like it hot.

Half or a whole avocado is the perfect lunch box food, super nutritious, easy to digest. A spoon and a little phial of flaky sea salt is all that’s needed — and a few cherry tomatoes are perfect for a pop of juicy flavour.

An occasional hard-boiled egg: great protein, easy to peel and once again delicious with a sprinkling of sea salt or a dollop of mayo mixed with Ballymaloe Relish. Draw a funny face or write a name on the shell if you have the energy at 7.30am in the morning!

Pizza rolls are the perfect lunchbox filler

A little pot of chive or scallion potato salad is great on its own but also a perfect base to add a dice of bacon, chicken, chorizo or cucumber.

Cheese is of course another valuable protein. Cheddar seems to be most children’s favourite, and batons are easy to eat. Add a few crackers, a slice of brown yeast or soda bread and a little chutney or relish.

Pasta or noodles with a peanut sauce are also a winner and can be a basis for lots of other additions.

Try to include some fruit, a few cherries for a treat or a squashed doughnut peach when they are in season. And, of course, an organic banana is a worthwhile source of potassium, iron, fibre, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, all in one easy package.

A slice of really good brown bread and raspberry jam couldn’t be simpler but it’s delicious and loved by everyone.

And finally, don’t forget dates, a brilliant snack. One or two juicy Medjool or Deglet Noor dates are a rich source of magnesium, calcium, potassium and fibre. Dried apricots or mango slices and fruit kebabs for a fun and tasty nibble — just thread cubes of fresh and/or dried fruit on a stick.

9 after school snack ideas for children.

A wedge of watermelon on a lollipop stick is another easy peasy lunchbox treat. Sausage or frankfurter rolls are great. Crumpets and drop scones are all made in minutes: slather with a little butter or peanut butter and honey.

Rice bowls, buddha bowls, poke are all riffs on a theme — a delicious little meal in a bowl. A rice bowl will have a base of cooked rice, which could be white or brown, topped with many good things, raw, cooked or a mixture flavoured with a well-flavoured dressing. They can be vegetarian, vegan or include meat, fish, game. Other pulses can also be used — bulgur, freekah, pearl barley, farro, quinoa, lentils, all make a delicious and super nutritious base for a variety of toppings. Make sure the rice is well seasoned otherwise the end result might be bland and boring.

You can do infinite variations on the theme depending on the child’s taste. Thin slices of chicken or duck breast, rare beef, cured or smoked fish, vegetables, raw or roast, greens, spring onions, sliced omelette, avocado, pickled ginger. Occasionally some mango or apple slices. A poached, fried or hard-boiled egg for extra protein.

Occasionally add a crispy element: a few tortilla chips, prawn crackers, crispy chickpeas.

A tasty dressing or maybe tahini, teriyaki, rayu or satay sauce is pretty essential to liven up the bowl and maybe a sprinkling of seeds, sesame, sunflower or toasted nuts.

*This article was first published on September 4, 2021 at 7am