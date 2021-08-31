9 healthy after school snack ideas that will satisfy the children until dinner

School can be exhausting, especially in those first few weeks of September. Bolster your little ones by making sure that you have nutritious snacks ready for home time. Think about giving them little bites of slow-burning nutrition - you want something that will satisfy them until dinner.

If they are saying that they are starving, then nothing beats something warm for their tummy. Consider a mug of soup and a little wholemeal scone as a welcome, or if time is not at a premium then how about a pizza wrap?

Pizza wraps are ready in ten minutes, tops.

If you have ten minutes to spare on a Sunday afternoon, it's worth whizzing up a batch of hummus and chopping up some vegetables for a super quick healthy snack. A smoothie is always welcome and extremely satisfying for little ones who are overwhelmed and need to feel like they are getting a treat. Add a spoon of Greek yoghurt for some extra protein.

Hummus takes five minutes to make and will keep in the fridge for a week.

Of course, sometimes all we want is something sweet. If you anticipate requests for treats, then arm your kitchen presses with a few healthy options. Blaithnaid's energy balls can be flavoured with lots of different combinations, and keep well in the fridge. A batch of fruit, nut and seed bars will satisfy sweet tooths and still pack a nutritious punch.

Banana and pecan cookies are a wonderful after school snack.

If you like to bake, then there are lots of healthy options out there. Apple muffins are fantastic for breakfast or a snack and banana and pecan cookies will ward off the most intense afternoon slump.

