Michael Moynihan: Gordon Elliott controversy could foretell wider change of culture in horse racing

Relax with your coffee. I’m not raking up the coals of A Certain Picture Involving A Horse, etc.
Sometimes in this game you find yourself scrambling and scratching around, wondering if anything at all happened in the world of sport this week.
Then we learned the French rugby players got Covid going out for waffles.
A quick primer: France-Scotland was postponed the weekend before last because of an outbreak of the virus in the French camp. My ears pricked up at an aside from the French sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu: “I don’t think it was written in the protocol that the players could go out to eat waffles.
“If they went out to eat waffles, they had to be retested when they re-entered the bubble.”
So many questions. So little time.
If it was cassoulet washed down with sancerre and topped off with a comté vieux, I could have understood. But... waffles?
If you think that’s unfair, consider that despite 16 Covid cases, “an internal investigation by the France Rugby Federation found that no rules had been broken”, according to the BBC.
Coming from the country where doctors speak with abandon about former patients, I presume the investigation report was signed by an Inspector J Clouseau.