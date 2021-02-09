John Fogarty: Honour among thieves hurts hurling

When the poachers are siding with the gamekeepers, there is something amiss.
The tarot cards are on the table and in what could be a regrettable exercise here’s what we are predicting for the GAA season ahead:
- Joe Canning will break Henry Shefflin’s all-time Championship scoring record. Right now, the Galway star is 14 points (27-474) behind the Kilkenny great (28-485), Patrick Horgan is next best on 23-428. Canning’s average is better than Shefflin’s too at 9.3 points per game compared to eight.
- Speaking of Horgan, Cork won’t be allowed push the blame button this year but will be among the last four teams standing in the Championship. The abundance of youth coming into the panel this season can’t be a mitigating factor when no other county does ready-made players like Cork. And unlike last year Cork won’t be able to cite a lengthy club championship as a reason for their performances as Horgan appeared to do last week when speaking about 2020.
- Kerry won’t be touched in Munster. Yeah, we’re really going out on a limb with this one but this is the short odds cert to buttress this accumulator of ours. Paul Murphy spoke of the pain in the group last week and we already detect hope in Cork and Tipperary that they draw each other in a semi-final and don’t find themselves on the Kingdom’s side of the draw.
- Stephen Cluxton won’t be retiring. Turning 40 in September, the Dublin captain has shown no signs of slowing down after a clean sheet Championship last year. He remains at the top of his game and looks as evergreen as Tom Brady.