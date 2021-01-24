Michelle Darmody: Brownies, meringue pies and chocolate cake for one

I think we all need a bit of comfort right now — a treat that will help us unwind. Unless you are living in a large family, a full cake may not be in order. Most of us have very few visitors and almost no social engagements at the moment, so individual comfort bakes might be the answer. As with cooking I have been gravitating towards firm favourites rather than new and innovative ideas for the past few weeks, something that I know will hit the spot.

Nothing is more comforting than a dense, sticky brownie and this recipe with almonds included is a real chocolate hit, that will get the endorphins going. You can leave out the nuts if you wish or use some dried fruit, such as candied orange peel or cranberries instead.