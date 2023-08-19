Protected disclosure: Soldier got a text saying Kinahan associates 'want a word with you' 

- He was removed from his position in October 2020 with no explanation;
- There have been ongoing issues for three years with three managers;
- The private and his friend received threatening text messages from someone claiming to have links with members of the Kinahan cartel on November 17, 2021;
- Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the incident in December 2021.
A formal army A7 investigation opened in August 2022 — the majority of the findings were not in the private’s favour.
The private made a protected disclosure in December 2022.
The issues began on October 5, 2020, when the private was removed from his role and transferred to work in the orderly room by a senior member of the army.
- The findings concluded that his transfer to the orderly room was not discrimination or harassment and there was no evidence of any “hostile working environment”;
- The lack of success of his application for the course competition was down to discretion, it found;
- In relation to the issue of “work-related stress” the investigator found that this “does not relate to bullying”.
The superiors referenced in the private’s statement denied the claims and stated that they were being harassed, claiming that he had put nails under one of their cars.
The private was also accused of being the instigator of the tension between them. He denies all the claims.
He gave a detailed statement to the Defence Forces in December 2022, which was accepted by the Department of Defence in April this year.
The soldier has not been in work since early 2023 and is now on stress leave and waiting to be assessed by a psychiatrist in the army.
In a statement, gardaí said: “A report in late 2021, of an alleged threatening phone call was investigated by An Garda Síochána with a file being sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The office of the DPP directed no prosecution in this investigation.