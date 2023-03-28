Review of allegations of abuse in Defence Forces 'a watershed moment' 

A report into allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces has stopped short of calling for a full statutory review.

It has, however, recommended the setting up of a “statutory fact-finding process” to identify if there were any “systemic failures” in the army’s complaints system.

This would, the Independent Review Group (IRG) report recommends, be to “ensure accountability and transparency”.

The IRG panel has also recommended what amounts to the removal of the requirement that soldiers have to go through their direct line managers — or chain of command — to complain about bullying and harassment.

It recommends that an external human resources professional or service should substitute the senior officer “in respect of all complaints”.

That HR service or professional should, the report states: “Exercise all functions now vested in the commander and also all the functions of the superior authority”.

The IRG report also recommends that there should be an investigation into whether there have been “serious failures in the complaint system in relation to the redress of wrongs” and whether “there has been a misuse of disciplinary process, access to promotion and to courses as a form of retaliation or to deter complaints”.

Complaints about the exposure of Air Corps personnel to hazardous chemicals has also been raised and the IRG panel has recommended that complaints about health and safety issues in the air corps should be investigated.

Added to other recommendations, the IRG wants a survey done on the deaths by suicide of both serving and former serving members of the Defence Forces.

The recommendations, which also call for a restorative justice process being set up for “healing the wrongs that have been reported” have been by the Women of Honour and they are currently looking through them.

They were among the serving and ex-serving women who raised allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault, and rape in the Defence Forces and who featured in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

The group is actively looking for a statutory inquiry to help ensure “actionable accountability”.

They have also called for the removal of the so-called chain of command rules because victims can often end up going to their superior officer to complain about bullying when in fact that same officer can often be the actual instigator of the abuse in the first place.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin had promised the women in a meeting on Monday that if the independent review group recommended a statutory inquiry, he said he would adhere to it — if the Cabinet agrees to all IRG recommendations.

Mr Martin said: “I believe that this report is a watershed moment.

"While it correctly acknowledges the high regard in which the Defence Forces is held, and its decades of peacekeeping roles, it nonetheless, signals the critical need for fundamental and immediate cultural change which goes to the very heart of issues relating to dignity, mutual respect and duty of care.

“Bullying, misogynistic behaviour, and any form of sexual misconduct is simply unacceptable, and has no place in a 21st century workplace.”

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said the Defence Forces "accept the findings" of this report and will now work the Tánaiste and the Department of Defence to "fulfil all of the approved recommendations".

He said: "The findings of this report are stark and we need to change.

"There is no place for any form of abuse, or failure to act on any form of inappropriate behaviour in the Defence Forces. It is contrary to our ethos and values and will not be tolerated.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure the Defence Forces is a workplace, where the pervading culture is underpinned by the principles of dignity, equality, mutual respect and duty of care."

He added: “My first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our serving members and we are fully committed to achieving the necessary cultural change in our organisation.

"I am confident and determined that we can deliver the transformation required to build a better Defence Forces for the future. We must and we will change”.