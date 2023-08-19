Soldier says workplace row led to threats from Kinahan gang member

The Department of Defence is investigating after an Army private was threatened by a person claiming to be involved with the Kinahan organised crime gang, following a falling out with his superiors.

A man was arrested by An Garda Síochána as part of the probe in 2021 but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided not to prosecute. The private is appealing that decision.

After an internal investigation did not find in his favour, the soldier made a lengthy protected disclosure to the Defence Forces and Department of Defence detailing the alleged threats, as well as complaints of harassment and bullying.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner, the Department of Defence accepted the private’s statement which was sent on April 4, 2023 and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

Soldier says he received text messages saying gangland figures 'want a word with you': Click here for a timeline of his protected disclosure.

The soldier’s protected disclosure comes in the wake of a scathing report from the Independent Review Group into the Defence Forces in March this year. It found the Defence Forces to be a workplace where “self-worth and value are negated, and disrespect is a dominant feature in an organisation resistant to change”.

'Three years of harassment'

In his protected disclosure, the private outlined a three-year history of alleged harassment and bullying by three senior members of the Army, which began in October 2020.

In his submission, which he first lodged with his employers in December 2022, the private claimed the issues began when he was transferred to a new position with no explanation. He alleged he was being bullied and harassed by three senior Army members and that the situation escalated.

The soldier claimed he was contacted via phone call and texts from someone claiming to be connected to the Kinahan gang, on November 17, 2021.

Text messages

The text messages, which were also sent to his friend and have been seen by the Irish Examiner, said that a Kinahan associate and veteran gangland figure “want a word” with him. The message said, “I was just told to org [organise] a meeting” and named two high profile gangland figures.

The next message the Army private received contained a photo of the private’s friend and his son.

Further messages included the private’s home address, car registration, and his profession, as well as that of his male friend.

Another message said the Kinahan cartel member “wants you to call this number, asap it’s important”. The soldier’s friend and his partner then received a phone call. During the short conversation, it is alleged the male caller said the matter was to do with the private’s superior in work and to “stop harassing” that person.

'Terrified and intimidated'

The private said the threats — which he reported to gardaí — left him feeling “terrified and intimidated".

The Kinahan associate referenced in the communication is a convicted armed robber and was previously targeted by The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The criminal, who is based in south Dublin, is regarded as one of the city’s biggest drug dealers and is closely associated with Gerard ‘Hatchet’ Kavanagh, who was killed in Spain in September 2014.

Gardaí arrested a man

Gardaí confirmed they arrested a man in relation to the threats and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who directed no charges in the matter.

The private reported the matter to management but claimed a senior officer told him in a meeting in Dublin to “put on your uniform and get back to work or you’ll be charged”.

A formal Defence Forces A7 investigation opened in June 2022 did not find in the private’s favour.

Manager denies any involvement

This process allows a complainant to seek redress of wrongs or to make a complaint. However, the investigation did not find in the private’s favour, and one senior manager, whose name was linked to the phone threats, denied “absolutely” any involvement.

The accused senior member also said they were being harassed and claimed they did not bully the private and had only asked him to “do his job".

The private made a protected disclosure via his solicitor and has been on leave since May due to “work-related stress".