The big transition: Tips to help students and families navigate the college journey

Starting the college journey is a huge transition for a student and their family, particularly if it is the first child in the family to do so.

Parents go from having visibility on every aspect of their child’s life via school apps and organised activities to being more or less in the dark, particularly if their young student is living away from home.

It is a journey where parents must accept being a little bit in the dark, as students must take on new responsibilities regarding what they prioritise and what they plan to do with their time, as well as how they manage struggles.

“By letting go, parents will most likely see their child stumble or fail, but that this is ok. Some failures turn out to be new beginnings,” explains Student Engagement and Experience Officer with TUD, Dr Rachel O’Connor.

While there will always be students who leave third-level courses in first year for a variety of reasons, there are three questions Principal at Terence MacSwiney Community College in Cork, Phil O’Flynn, asks her students when thinking about third level.

1. Can you commit?

2. Will you have enough support?

3. Is it the right choice for you?

Choosing the right course:

Many students drop out of college every year because they are on the wrong course; it’s not what they were expecting. One common reason for this is a lack of research into the subjects being taught in all years of the course before applying through the CAO.

Guidance counsellors will always recommend students to research every pathway and every subject taught on the course. They also urge students to choose what they love, not what they have the points for.

“It’s a mistake to choose a course just because you got the points for it or because it’s a well-paid career,” explains Dr O’Connor. “You’ll struggle in college if you have no interest in the subjects. You’ve done that already in secondary school – studying subjects you may not particularly like. This is your chance to experience the joy of studying something that you want,” she adds.

Show up and commit to work: Because of the pandemic students got used to not attending college, by accessing lectures online. Now that in-person classes are back, Dr O’Connor says students should attend college every day, not only for classes, but also to make connections with peers, which are so vital to helping students get through the rough patches.

College courses also require a commitment to work, like a full-time job. Attending college takes commitment to go to lectures, labs etc. and for every hour of contact teaching, a further hour-and-a-half of work is required to study the material and keep up with assignments. Dr O’Connor warns that sacrificing college tuition for a part-time job isn’t the best choice to make for the long term.

Affordable Accommodation: If the best course means living away from home, check all transport and accommodation options because there is a big price difference depending on where you stay. Dr O’Connor says that Leaving Cert students generally recoil at the thought of digs accommodation, yet TUD students staying with host families report the highest rates of satisfaction. If the course is a good fit, she says that a solution can be found in most cases. It might just require some compromise on expectations.

Finance and Paperwork: If financial assistance is required, now is the time to organise paperwork – checking what scholarships may be available at different institutions as well as what documents are required for SUSI, HEAR and DARE schemes. College accommodation offices can help with information on the price range for accommodation. Meanwhile, an estimate of annual costs for students living at home or away is available in the TUD Cost of Living Guide, which is updated every year.

What if things go wrong in college:

If a student is certain that a course isn’t for them, get out fast, preferably before October 31 to avoid financial consequences in the future. “Some parents tell their children to stick it out until Christmas, but this isn’t always the best advice,” explains Dr O’Connor.

Life skills

Learn to eat on a budget: Students who may be living away from home need to learn about eating well within their budget. They should be able to batch cook simple meals, and organise lunches to bring to college. There is plenty of opportunity to develop the habit of making school lunches right now.

Time management: Third-level students are left to their own devices when it comes to time management. Opportunities where they schedule their own extra-curricular activities can help with this.

Leadership: Many third-level clubs and societies disappeared during Covid, which has resulted in the loss of student leadership opportunities.

Dr O’Connor highlights the importance of joining clubs and societies as part of a student’s support network, and also as a place to develop important leadership skills. These clubs may well also be present in secondary schools offering similar opportunities.