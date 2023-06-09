CAO 2023: Careers in primary school teaching

Teaching can be a very rewarding career but in Ireland it remains a female dominated profession.

Official Department of Education statistics put the number of male teachers at primary school level at just 20%.

Demand for primary school teachers has also skyrocketed to such an extent that the Department of Education has created more college places for students.

Earlier this year, Education Minister Norma Foley announced that 90 additional places will be created on B.Ed. programmes in 2023 and 2024.

There will also be 30 new places on the B.Ed. through the medium of Irish in 2023.

Research shows that having both male and female teachers contributes to children’s learning and reduces instances of disruptive behaviour, according to college of education Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in Limerick.

It can also help students to better understand how to interact with adults who are different from themselves.

This year, MIC launched a campaign ahead of the CAO Change of Mind deadline on July 1 to highlight the positive impact male teachers can make.

The college is acutely aware of the need for children to be taught by both men and women, according to dean of MIC Faculty of Education Professor Emer Ring.

“Education is a rapidly changing and vibrant arena as new research, emerging on a daily basis, deepens our understanding of how children learn and develop, and how a diverse workforce is key," said Professor Ring. “Teaching is an exciting, dynamic and professionally fulfilling career with multiple rewards and opportunities.

“It is important to also acknowledge the challenges facing those wishing to pursue a career in teaching from the high academic standards, career stereotypes, and pay considerations.”

Carol Lannin, co-author 'Parents in Partnership', Professor Emer Ring, Dean of Education at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in Limerick, and Dr Sandra Ryan, MIC lecturer and co-author, at the launch of 'Parents in Partnership: Mapping the Way for Family, School and Community Engagement' last year at Mary Immaculate College. Picture: Brian Arthur

Professor Ring added: “As a primary school teacher, you have the opportunity to effect transformative change in the lives of children, families and ultimately the broader society.

“A primary teaching qualification can be the start of an exciting journey filled with adventure and possibilities. Teaching as a profession is continuing to evolve with multiple specialised roles at leadership, classroom levels and beyond the classroom itself.”

First round cut off points for primary school teaching at MIC varied last year, from 601 for education and pyschology, to 509 for primary school education.

Bachelors in Education (primary) are also offered at the Marino Institute of Education, where there are 30 extra places available for September 2023.

Dublin City University also offers Bachelors of Education, including through the Church of Ireland pathway.