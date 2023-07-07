CAO makes early college offers to 5,100 applicants

Almost 5,100 students are receiving offers of a college place on Friday as CAO Round A offers went to mature students and deferred applicants.

A total of 5,095 applicants received an offer of a place as part of the early round. This includes 4,349 Level 8 offers, and 1,621 Level 7/6 offers. A further 875 applicants received an offer on both the Level 8 and Level 7/6 lists.

Round A offers mainly concern mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants.

College place offers are also issued to some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.

CAO head of communications Eileen Keleghan said:

“We urge all mature, deferred, and other applicants who may be expecting an offer at this stage to log in to their CAO accounts after 10am on Friday to check if they have received a Round A offer.

“Successful applicants will also receive an email to the email account that they have registered on the CAO system.”

Offers must be accepted by 3pm on Wednesday next, 12 July — failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled.

A further offer round, Round Zero, will take place on August 3 for additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, graduate entry medicine applicants, and applicants presenting QQI Fet/Fetac qualifications for entry to courses with a quota for QQI Fet/Fetac applicants.

For all other applicants, Round One college place offers will be issued on August 30, following the release of this year’s Leaving Cert results on August 25.

Round One offers will be available to view online from 2pm that day, and successful applicants will also receive offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option.

The reply deadline for Round One is 3pm on September 5.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from 2pm on September 11.