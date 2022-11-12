Alan Healy: By depending on so few tech giants, Ireland could become a victim of its success  

November brought a wave of job cuts and layoff announcements across the global tech sector that has left Ireland trying to guess what the future holds for one of its most valuable sectors.

While the announcements impacted workers directly, leaving hundreds of employees at tech giants such as Meta, Stripe, and Twitter refreshing their inboxes for clarity on what their future held, the cuts have put a renewed focus on what may be an over-reliance on a high-value but volatile source of tax revenue for the State.

The massive corporation tax receipts, with half coming from just 10 companies, is referred to as Ireland’s ‘blindspot’.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, said it was cutting 13% of its workforce which would impact the 3,000 direct employees in Ireland, with 350 jobs expected to go.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has been slashing and burning following his high-profile and controversial takeover of the social media platform.

Elon Musk at the 2013 Web Summit at the RDS in Dublin.

Up to half of the company’s 500 workers in Dublin could lose their jobs.

Stripe, the payments giant founded by Irish billionaire brothers John and Patrick Collison said it would cut 14% of its global workforce. The company employs 500 people in Ireland.

The Collison brothers started the company in 2010 hoping to resolve the complicated and cumbersome way online companies accepted digital payments. It has since added a range of other products and today is dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin where it has established an engineering hub.

Last year, our sovereign wealth fund, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) made a significant and patriotic investment in Stripe alongside other investors that valued the company at $95bn (€92bn) making it one of the world’s most valuable startups and the brothers from Limerick and Tipperary became two of the world’s youngest billionaires.

Stripe's CEO Patrick Collison and president John Collison speaking during a 2018 Bloomberg Studio 1.0 television interview in San Francisco, California, US. Picture: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

In an email to staff last week, the Collisons said they were much too optimistic about their growth in 2022 and 2023 and “underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown".

Their email could apply to many tech companies around the globe.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg also admitted he got things wrong as he announced a worldwide cut of 11,000 jobs, the first major round of layoffs since the company was founded.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” Zuckerberg said in a memo to staff.

“I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

Meta’s stock has plunged 71% this year and is taking steps to pare costs following several quarters of disappointing earnings and a slide in revenue.

Mark Zuckerberg speaking in 2011 at Harvard University where, seven years earlier, he co-founded Facebook, now Meta, which also owns Insta and WhatsApp. Picture: Steven Senne/AP

The retrenchment, the company’s most drastic since the founding of Facebook in 2004, reflects a sharp slowdown in the digital advertising market, an economy wobbling on the brink of recession, and Zuckerberg’s multibillion-dollar investment in a speculative virtual-reality push called the metaverse.

Alongside Meta, Stripe, and Twitter, the tech/online sector worldwide has seen company valuations plummet, forcing them to reevaluate their size and future growth following years of rapid expansion.

'The envy of the world' The job cuts and downsizing are all the more concerning when you consider that the global tech industry had seemed almost immune to the economic disruptions of recent years. From a surge in online shopping to the growth of video conferencing, the pandemic gave further impetus to the already booming tech sector. Stock picture The sector sailed through the Covid-19 pandemic given the sudden reliance of digital payments, online shopping, video conferencing, and remote monitoring. The success of remote working allowed tech companies to rapidly expand, with workers collaborating on teams despite being located on different continents. The Irish economy rose with it. For decades, our low corporate tax rate had enticed major companies to base themselves in Ireland, and the country has benefitted hugely from it. Having successfully lured the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to Ireland, the tech giants followed. The trickle that began with the likes of Apple, Intel, and Dell in the 1980s was followed by newer arrivals at the turn of the century. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, VMWare, and EMC have all established significant operations in Ireland. So too with newer companies such as Tiktok, the video-sharing platform that is stealing ad revenue and viewers from Meta, which has a base in Dublin with more than 2,000 workers. All these companies bring with them high-paying jobs and a lot of tax. As a small country, Ireland’s tech sector is the envy of the world. Scottish nationalists regularly point to Ireland as a country that has stood alone in the modern world, using lower tax rates to entice a high-value economic ecosystem.

However, the events of the past few months have brought a different focus on Ireland’s tech sector and what it means for the future. In particular, there is concern about the future of the tax revenues the industry brings to the State’s coffers.

While there is a real impact from the job cuts on hundreds of workers, Ireland is currently at full employment and there is an expectation the high-skilled workers impacted by this round of cuts can be absorbed into the wider economy and find new roles.

None of the impacted firms have raised the possibility of shutting their operations in Ireland. Both Stripe and Meta have reaffirmed their commitments to Ireland.

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk at the opening of the Berlin Brandenburg Tesla car factory in Gruenheide, Germany, in March this year. Picture: Patrick Pleul/AP

The levels of job losses, numbering in the hundreds, is also small compared to the hundreds of thousands that work in the sector.

Big sources of tax revenue don't last forever

The tech sector in Ireland employs approximately 7% of the country’s workforce. While high by EU standards, it still pales in comparison to the numbers employed in the SME sector or in hospitality. The tech sector also pays very well. The average annual salary in the information, communications and technology (ICT) sector amounts to €74K, 64% higher than the national average.

And the tech industry has been in this position before.

The dotcom bubble in the early 2000s was a far more serious and significant correction. However, the innovative nature of technology means it will always have a future.

What is more significant for the recent job cuts is the focus it has placed on tax revenues.

Corporation tax receipts for the first 10 months of the year now stand at €16.2bn, which is €6.6bn ahead of the same period last year, driven by significant increases in profitability in the multinational sector. Ireland’s corporation tax revenues have more than doubled in the last five years.

To compound the issue, these corporation tax receipts are heavily concentrated, with more than half coming from just 10 companies.

“This level shift in corporate tax receipts, occurring over a very short timeframe, raises legitimate questions regarding the sustainability of this revenue stream,” a Department of Finance report said recently.

Given the size of some of these companies, the Government has concerns that any volatility can have an outsized impact on the Irish economy. The State saw this directly a decade ago in the pharmaceutical sector. Within the space of two years, a number of highly profitable drugs came off patent which resulted in a drop in corporation taxes from the sector.

And in 2006, tax revenues from the property market peaked at €7.2bn, nearly twice the level of two years earlier. The collapse of the property bubble saw receipts fall by nearly €6bn to €1.5bn by 2010 and, today, are still half of what they were in 2007.

Even big tech brands can fold In its report, the Department of Finance concedes that the pace at which technology is changing means that some firms or products that seem viable today could be redundant in the near future. Blackberry phones on display in 2010. Once one of the most successful brands of the high-tech comms era, the company finally discontinued support for legacy models of its ailing brand in January this year. File picture: Manpreet Romana/AFP They pointed to high-tech and cutting-edge firms including Nokia and Blackberry which saw their dominant positions reduced to almost zero due to market competition. “Recent economic experience highlights the risks associated with building up permanent expenditure commitments on the basis of temporary revenue streams is potentially hugely costly,” the Department of Finance report warns.

So the warning signs are there.

An over-reliance on a rapidly growing source of income concentrated on a single sector could have major repercussions of the State’s finances.

Ireland’s budgetary watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has led the charge, warning that the over-reliance on corporation tax receipts was “risky and prone to reversals”.

However, any overperformance of corporation tax relative to current forecasts should also be transferred to the rainy day fund or used for debt reduction.

“The Rainy Day Fund or a new National Pension Reserve Fund should be used to save excess corporation tax receipts, gradually reducing the State’s over-reliance on these risky revenues,” IFAC has said.