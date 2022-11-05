Mick Clifford: Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is a real-life horror worthy of Stephen King

I’m dressing as a sink on Halloween, as they will have no choice but to let me in— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022
a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022
Just like that.
A fiction writer told him where to deposit his offer of 20 bucks and the tech billionaire just caved. With such an approach to business, Twitter's fortunes are likely to go just one way.
Next up, watch as standards drop as content moderators are fired and trolls come out to play.
According to Donald Trump who was thrown off Twitter for spreading lies., use of the N-word on the platform increased by 500% the day after Musk took over. He has also hinted that he will readmit
In his desperate grab for cash, there is little doubt but that Elon will welcome back The Donald in the hope that he still has enough star wattage to convince at least some advertisers to return before the whole thing goes down in flames.
King is no doubt already sharpening the edges of his plot, having already written in a walk-on part for himself.
Sit tight and let’s just hope this is not a portent of things to come in world that has already gone halfway crazy.