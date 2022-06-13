Ireland's Civil War: Fifty days that led up to the Battle of Dublin

Wednesday May 10, 1922

The Second Dáil meets for the 33rd time.

TDs are informed that a Peace Committee has failed to find the basis for any agreement after 11 meetings. This announcement, read by the Ceann Comhairle, Eoin MacNeill, is signed by Kathleen Clarke and Séamus Dwyer.

May 11, 1922

Armed Special Constables enter a home in Ballymulderg, Derry, at 2.30am and shoot three McKeown brothers; James, Francis, and Thomas. James is fatally wounded — Francis and Thomas survive.

May 12, 1922

A fortnight after the shooting dead of 13 Protestants in West Cork in the Bandon Valley Massacre, the Church of Ireland Archbishops of Dublin, John Gregg, and Cashel, Robert Miller, join William Goulding to meet with Michael Collins and WT Cosgrave.

Whilst expressing a desire to remain “loyal citizens of the Government of Ireland”, it was pointed out that many Protestants were suffering persecution. Collins assured Gregg and Goulding that the Government would maintain civil and religious liberty in Ireland.

Read More Bishop to visit parishes impacted by notorious Bandon Valley massacre

May 13, 1922

Violence continues in Belfast as a postman, Robert Beattie, is shot dead while delivering mail near Hooker Street. Dawson Bates, the Northern Ireland Minister for Home Affairs, orders a curfew in certain areas of the Marrowbone and Ardoyne districts of the city.

JJ Walsh, Mrs Griffiths, Mrs Walsh, and Arthur Griffiths in Croke Park for the delayed 1920 All-Ireland Hurling Final. Picture: Cork Museum

May 14, 1922

Dublin, represented by the Faughs club, win the much-delayed 1920 All-Ireland Hurling Final, defeating Cork by six points in front of 22,000 in Croke Park. Daniel McCarthy, the president of the GAA, presents the trophy to Dublin captain, Bob Mockler.

Monday, May 15, 1922 The fledgling police force in Ireland faces its biggest challenge when a group of recruits break ranks in Kildare Barracks during an assembly before the Commissioner, Michael Staines. For several weeks, there had been a great deal of unease among recruits, especially those opposed to the Treaty, due to the appointment of several former RIC members to senior positions in the new police force. One of the demands of the anti-Treaty IRA garrison in the Four Courts was the disbandment of the Civic Guard altogether. May 16, 1922 The largest British military base in Ireland, the Curragh Camp, is taken over by Irish troops. Among those taking the place of the British was a detachment from the Third Southern Division of the IRA from Laois, Offaly, and North Tipperary under the command of PA Mulcahy. At noon, Lt General JJ O’Connell hoists a tricolour. May 17, 1922 Dáil Éireann is informed that the Peace Committee has, once again, failed to reach agreement between pro and anti-Treaty sides. Among the reasons for the most recent breakdown of talks is the proposed ratio of seats between both sides in any government following a general election. May 18, 1922: British troops prepare to move out of Victoria Barracks, Cork. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive May 18, 1922 The 3rd Northern Division of the IRA begins an offensive in Belfast with a raid on Musgrave Street RIC Barracks just before 4am. The division’s commandant, Seamus Woods, is assured by the IRA Chief of Staff, Eoin O’Duffy, that this attack would be followed by a widespread northern offensive, under the auspices of the secretive Ulster Council, established by Michael Collins. RIC Constable John Collins is killed during the raid. The IRA retreat before they could achieve their ultimate goal, the capture of weapons and armoured cars. Elsewhere in the city, Samuel McPeake and James Donaghy are shot dead as they sat on a tram on their way to work. Thomas McCafferty is shot dead on a separate tram. William McKnight was moving through Academy Street at 8am with his horse and cart when he was shot dead. May 19, 1922 Bloodshed continues in Belfast. Mary Donaldson is standing at the front door of her home on Spamount Street when she is shot dead. Constable William Heaslip is killed whilst investigating the raiding of a shop on Berry Street. Three Protestant men (Thomas Maxwell, Thomas Boyd, and William Patterson) are shot dead when armed men entered Garrett’s Cooperage in Little Patrick Street and opened fire. Meanwhile, John Higgins, Francis Higgins, Henry McGeehan, and James McGeehan are taken from their homes by Special Constables outside Desertmartin, Derry, and are shot dead. On May 20, the penultimate sitting of the Second Dáil hears Eoin MacNeill reading the terms of an agreement between Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera. File picture: Sean Sexton/Getty May 20, 1922 On what would be the penultimate sitting of the Second Dáil, Eoin MacNeill reads the terms of an agreement reached between Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera. News of this pact is greeted with dismay in Westminster. Article 17 of the Treaty stated that all members of an Irish government would have to accept the agreement in writing. The chances of the likes of de Valera, Boland, and Mac Swiney doing so were remote, making a proposed coalition of TDs who all adhered to the Treaty seem impossible. May 21, 1922 The IRA’s northern offensive continues with the destruction of property around Ulster. They include the Irish home of Ronald McNeill MP, Glenmona in Cushendun. However, it becomes clear that a province-wide uprising would not be taking place as initially planned. Frank Aiken’s Fourth Northern Division, based in Dundalk Barracks and taking in Louth, most of Armagh, and south Down, fails to mobilise.

Monday, May 22, 1922

WJ Twaddell, a member of the Northern Parliament, is shot dead on Lower Garfield Street, Belfast.

Winston Churchill tells the House of Commons that military reinforcements are being sent to Northern Ireland. He also voices his concerns over the pact between de Valera and Collins.

May 23, 1922

In response to the killing of WJ Twaddell, the IRA, Cumann na mBan, and all other nationalist organisations are declared illegal as thousands of police and troops carry out hundreds of arrests across Northern Ireland.

May 24, 1922

Charlie McAllister and Pat McVeigh are shot dead by Special Constables near Glenariff in the Glens of Antrim. They had been part of a group of IRA Volunteers who had been preparing an ambush.

May 25, 1922

Six more people are killed in Belfast. Among them is 19-year-old Esther McDougall. According to press reports, she had recently identified a loyalist who had thrown a bomb in the Stanhope Street area.

The number of Catholics fleeing Belfast is said to have grown amidst the most recent wave of violence with whole streets, such as Weaver Street, practically deserted.

May 26, 1922

The British signatories to the Treaty meet in 10 Downing Street to discuss recent developments in Ireland ahead of Michael Collins arriving in London the next day.

May 27, 1922

Lloyd George tells Arthur Griffith and Michael Collins that the draft Irish constitution was republican, and a “complete evasion” of the Treaty, setting the scene for difficult negotiations ahead.

IRA veterans of the burning of the Customs House in 1921 were among the first troops in the uniform of the Irish Army to march through Dublin on February 1, 1922.

May 28, 1922

In Chicago, Constance Markievicz, along with Kathleen Barry, arrive in Boston to begin the final week of their tour of the US.

The Boston Telegraph, the day before, says “while there has been, unhappily, division of opinion as to the better method for Ireland to adopt in securing her freedom, no one has ever disputed the intellect or ability of vision or valour of Countess Georgina Constance Markievicz".

Monday, May 29, 1922 The Dáil Éireann publicity department released figures indicating that 350 Catholic families have been made homeless as a result of violence during April and May. They suggest that the same total for Protestant families was zero. May 30, 1922 As pressure grows for the draft Irish constitution to be changed, Winston Churchill announces to the House of Commons that the British government has halted the supply of arms to the Irish Provisional Government in the wake of the agreement between de Valera and Collins. Collins writes to Kitty Kiernan from London: “Things are bad beyond words, and I am almost without hope of being able to do anything of permanent use. It’s really awful — to think of what I have to endure here owing to the ways things are done by the opponents at home”. May 31, 1922 Joseph McGuinness TD dies of pneumonia. McGuinness, a veteran of the Easter Rising, was famously elected an MP in a 1917 by-election under the slogan ‘Put him in to get him out’. June 1, 1922 Michael Collins says of Joseph McGuinness in a letter to Kitty Kiernan: “He is a great loss to us but apart from that I feel the personal loss much more keenly. He was the one most responsible for the recent peace.” He adds, however, “it makes the present position all the more tragic … things have got very much worse overnight and I’m looking forward to my last appointment with them. “I’m returning tonight [to Ireland] no matter what happens, as I feel I can do no more good here.” June 2, 1922 The Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin, John Gregg, tells the annual joint Synod of Dublin, Glendalough, and Kildare, that “if we are not already engaged in civil war in Ireland, civil war may be upon us in this week or next”. June 3, 1922 Echoes of the wave of armed bank robberies that had plagued Ireland in the spring are felt once more when, in Templemore, three men pull up to the Provincial Bank in a Ford car and steal £2,000. After an extraordinary chase for over 30 miles, the robbers were caught in Littleton, and the stolen money retrieved. June 4, 1922 After nearly a week of conflict between the IRA and British forces in the so-called Triangle near the banks of Lough Erne and the Donegal-Fermanagh border, the village of Pettigo is attacked by British infantry. Bernard McCanny and William Kearney are killed during the IRA retreat. A third man, Patrick Flood, is shot dead as the British attempted to encircle the town. July 1922: Doctors attending to wounded soldiers after the Battle of Dublin during the Civil War. Picture: Topical Press Agency/Getty

Monday, June 5, 1922

The Derry County Commandant of the Special Constabulary orders that no foodstuffs, petrol, oil, or merchandise of any kind is to be exported from Derry to Donegal.

This causes huge frustration among merchants in the city. The Mayor said recently that if Donegal were to be cut off from Derry, “inside 12 months, half the merchants in Derry will have to close their doors”.

June 6, 1922

Nominations for the upcoming Irish general election close. Of the 27 constituencies, there will be 20 contests in which 137 people will contest 90 seats.

June 7, 1922

The Catholic Primate of Ireland, Cardinal Michael Logue, refers to the situation in Belfast during a confirmation ceremony in Haggardstown.

He says “there is a state of things in one part of our own country that is paralleled only by the Grand Turk and his massacres”.

June 8, 1922

What transpires to be the final sitting of the second Dáil hears an attempt to censure its President, Arthur Griffith, by Cathal Brugha.

In Griffith’s absence, Michael Collins tells TDs that he sat “there for many days and … had the distinction of having more vitriol and poison poured on [him] than on any other member of the Assembly … that is one of the things [he] will never forget”.

Michael Collins in a pensive mood on a visit to Cork earlier in 1922. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive

June 9, 1922

In a show of apparent unity ahead of the election, Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera share a platform in the Mansion House during a demonstration before a large crowd. They were joined on stage by Richard Mulcahy, Harry Boland, Austin Stack, Sean T O’Kelly, and Kathleen Clarke.

June 10, 1922

As behind-the-scenes efforts to bring together the two factions of the IRA continue, Ernie O’Malley writes to Richard Mulcahy demanding that the anti-Treaty IRA be allowed to select the Army Chief of Staff.

June 11, 1922

Remarks attributed to Michael Collins in an interview with The New York Herald newspaper are prepared for publication.

On the recent shelling of Pettigo, and of neighboring Beleek, he says: “By whomsoever ordered, they were carrying out the policy of Sir Henry Wilson and other prominent advisers of Sir James Craig, who avowedly want to destroy the position created by the Treaty — to pave the way for the return of British troops and the ultimate reconquest of Ireland.”

Children at play on the streets of Dublin in 1922, dressed as members of the Red Cross. Picture: Independent News And Media/Getty

Monday, June 12, 1922 Upon receipt of an update on negotiations in London from the Free State Attorney General, Hugh Kennedy, Michael Collins travels to London for a final attempt to convince Lloyd George and Churchill to adopt nationalist elements of the initial draft constitution. June 13, 1922 Special Constables shoot dead Patrick Creggan and Thomas Crowley. Their bodies are found the next morning on a road near Newry. Later that night, in Dromintee, Special Constables raid the public house of James McGuill which had served as an IRA safe house during the War of Independence. As the premises are being ransacked, McGuill’s pregnant wife is raped. Frank Aiken would tell the Dáil seven years later that he visited the house the following day and found her “in the most frightful state”. Michael Collins receiving a bouquet from a child during a visit to Cork City in 1922. The picture features on the cover of the Cork City Libraries 2022 calendar. June 14, 1922 In Cork, Michael Collins, who had returned dejected from London, told a crowd: “I can make a straight appeal to the citizens of Cork to vote for the candidates you think best of.” This was subsequently taken up by some as a rejection of his pact with de Valera. June 15, 1922 On the day before polling in Ireland, the final meeting on the draft constitution takes place in London. After weeks of pressure, a constitution which retains elements of imperial power and an oath of allegiance is agreed to. Griffith says that the constitution is that “of a free and democratic State, and under it, Ireland, for the first time for centuries, secures the power and the opportunity to control and develop her own resources and to live her own national life”. The text of the constitution is shared with the press for publication tomorrow, allowing no time for scrutiny ahead of voting. June 16, 1922 Polling day — apart from some incidents of intimidation in Sligo and Laois, a relatively uneventful day of voting proceeds for the third Dáil. Meanwhile, that night, Frank Aiken leads an ambush on a patrol of Special Constables from Forkhill Barracks as a reprisal for the attack on McGuill’s a few days ago, killing one man named Russell. McGuill’s premises in Dromintee is burned down the following day. June 17, 1922 Counting of votes cast on June 16 proceeds and half of the seats on offer are filled by the end of the day. One of the most striking results on the first day of counting sees Robert Day, Labour, top the poll in Cork City. Lord Mayor Donal O’Callaghan receives the fewest votes and is eliminated in the second count. Meanwhile, six Protestants are shot dead in Altnaveigh, near Newry, by members of the IRA’s Fourth Northern Division. Those killed are John Heaslip, Robert Heaslip, Joseph Gray, James Lockhart, and Thomas Crozier. Crozier’s wife, Elizabeth is also killed. This attack was in response to the shooting dead of Patrick Creggan and Thomas Crowley a few days earlier. June 18, 1922 The anti-Treaty IRA Executive holds a convention. Liam Lynch argues for compromises teased out with Richard Mulcahy over the past few weeks. However, Tom Barry proposed that they renew their war with Britain. A vote is taken and Barry’s motion wins. Following a recount, Barry’s motion loses. The defeated faction leave and return to the Four Courts. They depose Liam Lynch as their leader. Lynch sets up a new headquarters for his faction in the Clarence Hotel, across the Liffey from the Four Courts.

A member of the Free State National Army stands guard at a window, armed with a revolver, in 1922. Picture: Independent News And Media/Getty

Monday, June 19, 1922

With election counting continuing, it is clear that pro-Treaty candidates will secure more seats.

When counting eventually ended a number of days later, they had secured 58 seats in the Third Dáil. This compared to 36 anti-Treaty TDs.

In Dublin, only one anti-Treaty TD was elected — Sean T O’Kelly. Among those to lose their seats is Constance Markievicz.

Labour secures 17 seats. Along with their poll-topping success in Cork City, they record further successes in constituencies such as Carlow-Kilkenny where Patrick Gaffney is elected, and Laois-Offaly where William Davin also tops the poll.

June 20, 1922

The Irish Catholic hierarchy outlines how on three occasions, Cardinal Logue has been subject to searches by Special Constabularies.

On one occasion, the Cardinal is covered with rifles as a box containing sacred oils is searched. They call upon “this Christian nation … to insist boldly on that organised government which the voice of the people unmistakably demands, and without which Ireland must rush headlong into the abyss”.

June 21, 1922

Seán Mac Eoin marries Alice Cooney in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. Mac Eoin greeted Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith before the ceremony before entering the cathedral with Eoin O’Duffy, his best man.

Among those who sent a present and greetings was reportedly the mother of RIC District Inspector, Thomas McGrath, for whose death Mac Eoin had been sentenced to death.

June 22, 1922

In full uniform, Henry Wilson is returning to his home after the unveiling of a plaque in Liverpool Street station when he is shot dead.

Amidst chaotic scenes, two London IRA men, Reginald Dunne and Joseph O’Sullivan, are arrested. The British cabinet suspects that the anti-Treaty IRA is responsible for the killing. Dunne had been in Dublin a few weeks earlier and had met with Michael Collins and, separately, Rory O’Connor.

Lloyd George immediately writes to Michael Collins: “The ambiguous position of the IRA can no longer be ignored by the British government. Still less can Mr Rory O’Connor be permitted to remain with his followers and his arsenal in open rebellion in the heart of Dublin, in the possession of the courts of justice, organizing and sending out from his centre, enterprises of murder, not only in the area of your government, but also in the six northern counties and Great Britain.”

Meanwhile, in Dromineer, Co Tipperary, a Protestant woman in her early 40s, Eileen Biggs, is raped by a number of local anti-Treaty IRA men. The reported leader of the group fled the area shortly afterwards and was killed in the Civil War. Other reported members of the group are tried but acquitted.

Eileen Biggs and her husband left Tipperary for England, but she never recovered from her horrific ordeal. She died in a St Patrick’s psychiatric hospital in 1950 and is buried in an unmarked grave in Mount Jerome.

The man who fled the area after the attack is memorialised with two monuments to this day for his role in the War of Independence and Civil War.

Recruits for the Free State National Army pictured in January 1922. Picture: Independent News And Media/Getty

June 23, 1922

In condemning the killing of Henry Wilson, de Valera tells journalists: “I do not know who they were that shot Sir Henry Wilson … but I know the attitude of mind a campaign of outrage and aggression, against which there seems to be no redress, can beget in the men of a community against which the campaign is waged.

“I know that life has been made a hell for the Nationalist minority in Belfast and its neighbourhood for the past couple of years and particularly for the past six months.

I know that women have been outraged, men and women have been murdered, whole families wiped out … I do not approve [of Wilson’s shooting], but I must not pretend to misunderstand.

Meanwhile, plans are trashed out in 10 Downing Street for British troops to attack the anti-Treaty IRA in the Four Courts in either two or three days.

The attack would utilise tanks, howitzers, and aeroplanes. Nevil Macready urges caution, suggesting that such a devastating attack in the heart of Dublin could act to reunify the IRA against Britain.

June 24, 1922

The British cabinet decides to attack the Four Courts the following day.

General Sir John Brind is sent hastily to London to convince the ministers to reconsider, pointing out that as tomorrow was a Sunday, it was likely that several of the anti-Treaty IRA leaders would not be in the Four Courts when the attack began.

June 25, 1922

The proposed British attack on the Four Courts does not take place. Ships crossing the Irish Sea to Dún Laoghaire turn around.

Monday, June 26, 1922 Winston Churchill tells the House of Commons that, as the election was complete, it was time for the Irish Government to restore law and order. He added that if this did not happen, that “we shall regard the Treaty as having been formally violated”. Meanwhile, Leo Henderson, a member of the anti-Treaty IRA, leads a raiding party to Ferguson’s Garage on Lower Baggot Street to seize a number of cars that had been imported from Belfast. Henderson is arrested by an army unit under Frank Thornton. In retaliation, JJ O’Connell is arrested and is brought to the Four Courts. Irish Free State troops on guard outside a post office in Dublin in July 1922. Picture: Topical Press Agency/Getty June 27, 1922 The Provisional Government issues a statement condemning the arrest of JJ O’Connell. The statement says “outrages such as these against the Nation and the Government must cease at once and cease for ever”. With regards to the arrest of Henderson, they state that “one of the principal garages in the metropolis was raided and plundered under the pretext of a Belfast boycott. No such boycott has any legal existence”. Citizens of Dublin are alarmed at the extent to which troops of the Free State moved around the city and took up positions in the city centre. June 28, 1922 Shortly after 3.30am, an ultimatum is issued to the Four Courts garrison to surrender. When no response comes, power is cut off for the complex and the shelling of the Four Courts commences. The Battle of Dublin had begun.

• Gerard Dooley, UCD College of Business, is the curator of the @131Weeks project on Twitter.