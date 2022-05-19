The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

Ronan McGreevy’s new book, Great Hatred, the assassination of field marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP, provides context, colour and plenty of evidence from the time, the lead up to the killing
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

Mick Clifford and Ronan McGreevy.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:00

Nearly exactly one hundred years ago, Sir Henry Wilson was gunned down on the streets of London by two IRA men. 

The assassination was one of the seminal events leading up to the Civil War as the British government claimed that it had been ordered by the anti-treaty forces in Ireland.

Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy’s new book, Great Hatred, the assassination of field marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP, provides context, colour and plenty of evidence from the time, the lead up to the killing and its aftermath. 

It also answers the question that has occupied historians over the last century. Who exactly ordered what was, at that point in time, a reckless operation.

More in this section

Note to students: Read the greats of Northern Irish literature. Then watch Derry Girls Note to students: Read the greats of Northern Irish literature. Then watch Derry Girls
Boris Johnson Meets N.I. Leaders Amid Protocol Fracas Reality check: Northern Ireland Protocol isn’t the problem, Brexit is
Ratcliffe on Soar power station stock Global body to consider controversial climate change measures that others avoid
#Podcasts - Mick Clifford#Podcasts - Home
FILE PHOTO The Green Party parliamentary party has voted to suspend TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, who last night vote

Elaine Loughlin: Expulsion of two Greens leaves Government with threadbare majority

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices