New documentary tells hidden stories of sexual violence during Irish Revolution

A documentary exploring the untold sexual violence of Irish war will air next week.

Cogadh ar Mhná will look at why stories of sexual violence against women have never been part of the Irish War of Independence and the subsequent Civil War.

The documentary looks at why these stories were absent from the Irish wars, when they were such an integral part of every other war at the time, including both the World Wars.

This documentary looks at a different view which is slowly coming to light due to the new ground-breaking research from people like historians Mary McAuliffe and Lindsey Earner-Byrne, sociologists Linda Connolly and Louise Ryan and writer-historian Ann Mathews.

Taking a fresh look at old sources and new material, they are uncovering many new and previously untold stories of violence against women.

A still from Cogadh ar Mhna which will air on TG4 on Wednesday September 23, at 9.30pm. Image Courtesy of RTÉ Stills Library

One of these stories includes Mary M from Westmeath who was raped by a band of Republicans and became pregnant as a result. Her handwritten pleas to the Archbishop of Dublin begging for help have been uncovered.

There is also the story of a Kenmare incident where two girls were assaulted by members of the Free State Army only to have it covered up at the highest echelons of the newly formed government.

Another story details the six-page letter from Norah Healy from Cork city who was pregnant when she was raped by the Crown forces. On reporting it to the RIC, she spotted one of her attackers in the police station and was told ‘never mind, don’t say anything now’ by the sergeant in charge.

The documentary shows how these stories were not uncommon – women in their homes were targeted by armed bands of men from all sides of the conflicts who took their anger and their frustration out on them when they could not find their brothers, husbands and fathers who were on the run or in hiding.

According to the creators of the show, no side of the conflict is exempt – Crown forces, Republicans and Free Staters – there are stories of violence against women committed by them all.

The sack of Balbriggan (1920) Picture: Courtesy of RTÉ Stills Library

"These women’s stories were often hidden and buried because of shame, fear of being excluded from their communities and because their chances of getting justice were small," said a spokesperson.

“Cogadh ar Mhná takes these new, untold stories and dramatises them in an incredibly evocative way using the words of these women wherever we have their first-hand accounts. It allows these women’s voices in their own words to be heard for the first time in a hundred years and it redresses the balance of the history of the period that has been largely focused on fighters and military tactics."

Cogadh ar Mhná which will air on TG4 on Thursday, September 23 at 9.30pm.